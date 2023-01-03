Read full article on original website
John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator
Pennsylvania briefly had two Democrat U.S. Senators when incumbent Arlen Specter switched parties in 2009.
Sen. Vince Deeds sworn in, vows to make changes in legislature
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Last week, Republican Vince Deeds was sworn in as one of West Virginia’s newest senators, representing Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Fayette and Nicholas counties in the state senate. Deeds won the 10th district seat formerly held by former state senate minority leader Stephen Baldwin back in November. He told us he is […]
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
MARYLAND, USA — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the...
Struckman appointed Rapp Interim Clerk of Court effective February 2
A Flint Hill woman who has served as deputy clerk of the circuit court in two Virginia counties has been appointed by judges of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit to become Rappahannock County’s Interim clerk effective February 2, 2023. Kaitlin Struckman, 40, of Flint Hill will assume her new position knowing she has the knowledge to fulfill the more than 800 tasks a clerk of the court is responsible for. Twentieth Judcial Court Appointment Order for Rapp Interim Clerk of Circuit Court by Chuck Jackson on Scribd She will replace Margaret R. "Peggy” Ralph, who has held positions in the office for more than 40 years, and who has been...
Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as “one of the darkest days in American history.”
peninsulachronicle.com
Regional Politicians Meet To Discuss Issues Ahead Of Next General Assembly Session
WILLIAMSBURG-Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual pre-legislative forum on Tuesday, January 3, where politicians from Hampton Roads gathered to address issues ahead of the next General Assembly Session, which begins the week of January 9. Senators Tommy Norment and Monty Mason and Delegates Amanda Batten, Mike Mullin, and...
fox56news.com
Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky
Biden delivered remarks in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio over the Ohio River, to tout investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed in late 2021 that would improve local traffic and commerce. Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law …. Biden delivered remarks...
After 36 years as a public servant, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says farewell
Peter Franchot has spent four terms in the comptroller’s office and five terms in the Maryland House of Delegates. So, what will he miss after the sun sets on what he calls his “unbought, unbossed, scandal-free 36 years in Maryland politics?” “I’m not going to miss anything,” the Democrat told The Baltimore Sun in an interview Wednesday. “I’m going to be happy to be off the treadmill.” ...
As McGarvey goes to D.C., race to replace him takes shape
A Louisville Metro Council member and a former school board candidate will face off in a special election to replace former Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey.
On last full day in office, Rep. Elaine Luria delivers big bucks to Eastern Shore
ONLEY, Va. — Monday was the last full day in office for Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02). After having served two, two-year terms, the Democrat lost her bid for re-election in the redrawn 2nd District back in November. She spent the final day on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. There, she...
