WVNS

Sen. Vince Deeds sworn in, vows to make changes in legislature

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Last week, Republican Vince Deeds was sworn in as one of West Virginia’s newest senators, representing Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Fayette and Nicholas counties in the state senate. Deeds won the 10th district seat formerly held by former state senate minority leader Stephen Baldwin back in November. He told us he is […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general

MARYLAND, USA — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the...
MARYLAND STATE
The MadRapp Recorder

Struckman appointed Rapp Interim Clerk of Court effective February 2

A Flint Hill woman who has served as deputy clerk of the circuit court in two Virginia counties has been appointed by judges of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit to become Rappahannock County’s Interim clerk effective February 2, 2023. Kaitlin Struckman, 40, of Flint Hill will assume her new position knowing she has the knowledge to fulfill the more than 800 tasks a clerk of the court is responsible for. Twentieth Judcial Court Appointment Order for Rapp Interim Clerk of Circuit Court by Chuck Jackson on Scribd She will replace Margaret R. "Peggy” Ralph, who has held positions in the office for more than 40 years, and who has been...
FLINT HILL, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Regional Politicians Meet To Discuss Issues Ahead Of Next General Assembly Session

WILLIAMSBURG-Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual pre-legislative forum on Tuesday, January 3, where politicians from Hampton Roads gathered to address issues ahead of the next General Assembly Session, which begins the week of January 9. Senators Tommy Norment and Monty Mason and Delegates Amanda Batten, Mike Mullin, and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
fox56news.com

Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky

Biden delivered remarks in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio over the Ohio River, to tout investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed in late 2021 that would improve local traffic and commerce. Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law …. Biden delivered remarks...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Baltimore Sun

After 36 years as a public servant, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says farewell

Peter Franchot has spent four terms in the comptroller’s office and five terms in the Maryland House of Delegates. So, what will he miss after the sun sets on what he calls his “unbought, unbossed, scandal-free 36 years in Maryland politics?” “I’m not going to miss anything,” the Democrat told The Baltimore Sun in an interview Wednesday. “I’m going to be happy to be off the treadmill.” ...
MARYLAND STATE

