A Flint Hill woman who has served as deputy clerk of the circuit court in two Virginia counties has been appointed by judges of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit to become Rappahannock County’s Interim clerk effective February 2, 2023. Kaitlin Struckman, 40, of Flint Hill will assume her new position knowing she has the knowledge to fulfill the more than 800 tasks a clerk of the court is responsible for. Twentieth Judcial Court Appointment Order for Rapp Interim Clerk of Circuit Court by Chuck Jackson on Scribd She will replace Margaret R. "Peggy” Ralph, who has held positions in the office for more than 40 years, and who has been...

FLINT HILL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO