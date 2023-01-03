The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.

