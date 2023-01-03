ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bakersfield Californian

Richmond 73, George Washington 63

GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-8) Dean 4-4 0-0 8, Lindo 5-7 0-0 12, Adams 3-13 0-0 6, Bishop 9-22 6-6 25, Edwards 3-11 0-1 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-61 8-9 63. RICHMOND (8-7) Burton 9-19 7-8 26, Grace 2-4 1-1 5, Quinn...
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115

OKLAHOMA CITY (115) Dort 3-11 4-4 13, Jal.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Jay.Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Giddey 7-17 0-0 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-19 17-18 33, Waters III 2-5 0-0 6, Muscala 3-4 2-2 11, K.Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Joe 3-6 4-5 13, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-89 28-31 115.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview

ORLANDO – In the middle of the NBA season, practice time and rest are at a premium. However, the Orlando Magic were able to squeeze in two off days, two practices, and a shootaround in between their last game with the Washington Wizards on Dec. 30 and their upcoming home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70

Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
AMES, IA
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79

Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
KFOR

Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC

