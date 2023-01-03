Read full article on original website
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Pelicans at home
The Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night 120-111 despite another dominant performance by Zion Williamson for New Orleans. The rising star out of Duke put on a show as he had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds before leaving at the end of the third with a hamstring issue.
Joel Embiid, Sixers love 3-guard lineup with James Harden leading
PHILADELPHIA–Late in the second half of a 120-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers threw out a new lineup that hasn’t been seen often while out on the floor: a 3-guard lineup. Now, the Sixers really haven’t been able to use this lineup due to...
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Bakersfield Californian
Richmond 73, George Washington 63
GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-8) Dean 4-4 0-0 8, Lindo 5-7 0-0 12, Adams 3-13 0-0 6, Bishop 9-22 6-6 25, Edwards 3-11 0-1 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-61 8-9 63. RICHMOND (8-7) Burton 9-19 7-8 26, Grace 2-4 1-1 5, Quinn...
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White). Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain). Steals: 6 (Miller...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115
OKLAHOMA CITY (115) Dort 3-11 4-4 13, Jal.Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Jay.Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Giddey 7-17 0-0 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-19 17-18 33, Waters III 2-5 0-0 6, Muscala 3-4 2-2 11, K.Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Joe 3-6 4-5 13, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-89 28-31 115.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
ORLANDO – In the middle of the NBA season, practice time and rest are at a premium. However, the Orlando Magic were able to squeeze in two off days, two practices, and a shootaround in between their last game with the Washington Wizards on Dec. 30 and their upcoming home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI (FL) 70
Percentages: FG .353, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong). Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2). Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Grill 5-9, Osunniyi 1-1, Kalscheur 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalscheur 2, Osunniyi 2, T.King). Turnovers: 11 (Grill 3, Lipsey 3, Kalscheur 2, Holmes, Osunniyi, T.King). Steals: 9 (Grill 4, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Kalscheur,...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Miami Heat had the chance to go three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV Wednesday night, leaving Miami with an opportunity to capitalize and build on their winning record. Instead they suffered a 112-109...
FOX Sports
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
Bakersfield Californian
RHODE ISLAND 82, FORDHAM 79
Percentages: FG .464, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Quisenberry 4-11, Rose 2-2, Charlton 2-5, Richardson 0-1, Riley 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Novitskyi, Riley, Rose). Turnovers: 14 (Moore 4, Quisenberry 3, Rose 2, Charlton, Gray, Novitskyi, Riley, Tsimbila). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
Player grades: James Harden leads Embiid-less Sixers past Pacers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers entered Wednesday’s contest with the Indiana Pacers a little short-handed. Joel Embiid sat out due to left foot soreness, and the Sixers had to find a way to overcome that loss against a hot Pacers team that entered the night riding a four-game winning streak.
