Brooklyn, NY

BUTLER 78, DEPAUL 70

Percentages: FG .450, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Anei 3, Terry 2, Gibson, Johnson, Nelson). Turnovers: 10 (Gibson 3, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Anei, Penn). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL
LINDENWOOD 67, LITTLE ROCK 62

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .489, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cole 5-5, Williams 1-1, Caldwell 1-5, Childs 1-5, Tracey 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lemovou 2, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 4, Burrell 3, Caldwell 2, Lemovou 2, Tracey 2, Ware...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Detroit 122, Golden State 119

Percentages: FG .489, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Bey 4-10, Burks 2-3, Diallo 1-1, McGruder 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Stewart 1-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stewart). Turnovers: 8 (Diallo 3, Duren 3, Stewart 2). Steals: 9 (Bey 2, Bogdanovic 2, Burks...
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109

Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
BLACKSBURG, VA
PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 4 UCONN 61

Percentages: FG .365, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Karaban 3-5, Hawkins 2-7, Jackson 0-3, Newton 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clingan 4, Sanogo). Turnovers: 8 (Karaban 3, Newton 2, Clingan, Jackson, Sanogo). Steals: 6 (Alleyne, Clingan, Diarra, Hawkins, Jackson, Sanogo). Technical Fouls:...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120. SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-15...
ATLANTA, GA
NORTH CAROLINA 88, WAKE FOREST 79

Percentages: FG .491, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Appleby 3-5, Monsanto 3-8, Williamson 2-3, Carr 2-4, Klintman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Monsanto 4, Carr 3, Hildreth 3, Appleby 2, Marsh 2, Klintman). Steals: 7 (Monsanto 3, Appleby 2, Klintman, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60

Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
EVANSTON, IL
NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 72

KANSAS ST. (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shematsi 4-8, Gregory 3-11, Glenn 1-2, Sundell 1-1, Glenn 0-1, Dallinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Maupin 2, Dallinger 1, J.Glenn 1, Sundell 1) Turnovers: 9 (Sundell 3, J.Glenn 2, B.Glenn 1, Shematsi 2, Maupin 1) Steals: 3 (B.Glenn...
STILLWATER, OK
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Antonio visits New York, looks to end road skid

San Antonio Spurs (12-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits New York looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Knicks have gone 9-10 at home. New York scores 114.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

