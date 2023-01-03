ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul, Schumer send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse on field

By Sarakshi Rai
 2 days ago

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) have issued statements praying for New York Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he was injured during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance, according to The Associated Press .

Hochul, who was sworn in as governor of New York for a four-year term Sunday, tweeted shortly after the game was suspended and said, “Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire Buffalo Bills community.”

Another immediate response came from Schumer, who retweeted a photo from the official Buffalo Bills account that showed the players and coaches kneeling by the side of field, praying for the injured player’s recovery.

He tweeted, “Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.”

After growing calls for the game to be postponed on social media, the NFL officially suspended the game at 10 pm ET on Monday.

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed.”

He shared that Hamlin, who he said is in critical condition at a local hospital, received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement added.

Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

