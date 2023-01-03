ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Stony Brook prof Anna Hayward blames stabbed cops for ‘murder’ of their attacker

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
 2 days ago

A New York university professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them, leaving them with serious stab wounds .

“This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram update on the conditions of the two stabbed officers with its staff and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

“Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?” Hayward brazenly accused, using the handle “hayanna72.”

The Suffolk County officers had responded to a call that the suspect was threatening his roommate with a fire extinguisher, authorities said, on Birchwood Road in Medford on Dec. 28, when one of the men turned a knife on the officers, authorities said.

The man stabbed and seriously injured the two officers, one with life-threatening neck wounds. At least one of the cops pulled out his firearm and fatally shot the suspect in self-defense, police said.

Both officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. A third officer was also transported for minor injuries.

Lou Civello, vice president of the Suffolk County PBA, slammed Hayward’s “murdered” comments as beyond the pale.

“While a Suffolk County Police Officer fights for his life after being stabbed in the neck an anti-police Professor slanderously referred to him and his partner as murderers,” Civello told The Post on Monday night.

“Stony Brook University Professor Dr. Anna Hayward displayed a stunning level of ignorance when she callously commented on Stony Brook’s official page denouncing the police, and condemning the actions of these hero cops who stopped an armed criminal and saved others from harm.”

He said a “quick glance” at Hayward’s Twitter account reveals numerous anti-law enforcement posts including calls to “defund the police.”

“Stony Brook University must denounce Dr. Hayward’s hateful comments and should put an end to the harmful anti-police bias in their program,” said Civello, while praising the work of Stony Brook’s hospital medical staff in treating the two officers.

“Stony Brook University Medical Center’s outstanding care performed a miracle in saving these Police Officers’ lives. It’s shameful that Dr. Hayward would sully the reputation of the entire Stony Brook community with her anti-police rhetoric.”

Hayward did not return email requests for comment. Her anti-cop “murdered” remarks were removed from Instagram — but not before screen grabs were taken of them.

Stony Brook University officials, in a statement Monday night, said, “We appreciate the members of law enforcement who work to keep our community safe and we are proud of our doctors at Stony Brook Medicine for the quality medical care they provided the injured officers; we wish them a speedy recovery. The comments made online were from what appears to be a faculty member’s private account that is not affiliated with Stony Brook University.”

Lynne
2d ago

this was not this man's first run in with the police he assaulted a police officer back in 2011. Thank God those officers are alive,they had no other option but to shoot him he would have killed them .are you STUPID ?

userfromwhereveriam
2d ago

Wasn’t a wellness check it was a case worker calling 911 because this psycho was threatening another housemate with a fire extinguisher . Hey prof 🖕

Poppy
2d ago

Anybody ever notice these poshy liberals who come up with this nonsense 9 times out of 10 don't even live in high crime zones and have nothing to even worry about?

