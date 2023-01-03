I was watching the game saw the play saw him stan d up then collapse so sad I cried. 😞 I'm praying 🙏 he makes a full recovery. bless you Demar.
Commotio cardis is a real possibility. 100% survival rate with defibrillation within 1 minute, 80% survival rate with defib within first 2 minutes. I believe they used an AED on field. Learn how to do CPR folks, they teach about AED. It saves lives!!
please save this young man praying for him and his team and family god be with you all
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
‘He just can’t help himself’ – Cris Collinsworth savaged by NFL fans for ‘obsession’ during SNF
Damar Hamlin: What to know about Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during game
Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency
Skip Bayless Is Getting Destroyed For Terribly Insensitive Tweet
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field Injury
Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization
Is cardiac arrest a heart attack?
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Donations to Bills' Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 85