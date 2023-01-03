NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals updates: Game postponed after Damar Hamlin injury

The two hottest teams in the AFC. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Monday Night Football should be fun. The Buffalo Bills can maintain control of the top seed in the conference, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. It's the first showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly receives CPR after collapsing

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the severity of the situation, the game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed. An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell...
BUFFALO, NY
The Greeneville Sun

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
The Greeneville Sun

Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?

After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made that pursuit a bit more challenging. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine the league's questionable choice to put the Lions and Packers in prime time after the Seahawks play the Rams in the season finale.
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
MINNESOTA STATE
KWTX

Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
KILLEEN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
KMBC.com

Kansas City Chiefs light Arrowhead blue in honor of Damar Hamlin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. KC and the rest of the NFL have been paying tribute to the second-year player, who remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. During his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
