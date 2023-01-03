ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In ICU After Surgery, Rep Says

By Josephine Harvey
 2 days ago

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after he was seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today,” his representative said in a statement to People . “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the statement added. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The 51-year-old was hurt on his property in Reno, Nevada, while plowing snow on Sunday morning. Local authorities said he was airlifted to an area hospital.

A New Year’s Eve storm brought heavy snowfall to the area that caused power outages to thousands of homes.

Renner stars as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including the “Avengers” franchise. He was nominated for Oscars for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” and currently appears in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat

UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
RENO, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The sheriff in Reno says actor Jeremy Renner’s serious injuries while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a “tragic accident.” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says Renner was run over by his own snowcat tractor after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s morning. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. The actor posted a social media message and a photo from his hospital bed Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you all for your kind words,” it said.
RENO, NV
jambroadcasting.com

Nashville notes: Ingrid & Sam visit Kelly, Danielle Bradbery headlines

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Marvel Studios Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the circumstances surrounding the New Year's Day accident that left Jeremy Renner in critical condition. The two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel movie star was seriously injured in a snowplowing incident outside of his Reno home. The 51-year-old actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident and was airlifted from […]
RENO, NV
weareiowa.com

Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plowing incident

RENO, Nev. — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable condition," the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
RENO, NV
