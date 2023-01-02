Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
pvtimes.com
Winners of ‘2022 Best of Pahrump’
The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump.” The honors are given to local business owners annually in a number of superlative categories as chosen by the voting public. “The competition this year was very competitive and super close with nearly...
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit Jan. 22-Feb. 7 at Rampart Casino with a Traditional Lion Dance, Dining Specials at Jade, and More
The Year of the Rabbit Brings a Year of Hope – — Celebrate LocallyJan. 22-Feb. 7 at Rampart Casino with a Traditional Lion Dance, Dining Specials at Jade, and Tea Set Giveaways. Chinese New Year celebrations bring longevity, peace, and prosperity to the new year!. WHO:. Rampart Casino...
Las Vegas Weekly
Family-friendly Jet’s Pizza touches down in Henderson
Newly arrived in Henderson with its first location in Nevada, Jet’s Pizza—which has more than 400 restaurants in 20 states—was founded by two brothers in Michigan as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978. The name of its original store should give you an idea of what you’re in for; this is family-friendly pizza, flavors of nostalgia and fun.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
cwlasvegas.com
Ability Center of Southern Nevada helping those with developmental disabilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new gym that's designed to help those with developmental disabilities get fit and change their lives. Chris Salas, founder of the Ability Center of Southern Nevada, joined us to talk more about their work.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces January 2023 Events & Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its January gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Best of Silverton specials and Chinese New Year. To celebrate Silverton Casino’s win under 14 separate categories in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas,” the casino-hotel is offering “Best of Silverton” dining specials throughout the month of January.
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
Eater
An Italian Restaurant and Two New Breakfast Spots Are Coming Soon to Henderson
A new Italian restaurant is opening on South Water Street in downtown Henderson. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Azzurra Cucina Italiana is set to open in February as a new restaurant that shares DNA with the now-shuttered Henderson restaurant Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina. Azzurra owner Windom Kimsey had been a regular at Bratalian, where Alessandra Madeira was chef de cuisine and husband, Walter Ciccone, was general manager. The three became friends and Kimsey recruited the husband-wife duo to join Azzurra.
Las Vegas firm steps in for Nick Carter in rape allegation lawsuit
A Las Vegas law firm accepted paperwork on behalf of Nick Carter, signaling it is representing him against allegations he raped a teenage girl, court records revealed Thursday.
963kklz.com
CCSD Lawsuit: Student Assigned Raunchy Monologue
The Clark County School District and others are in the crosshairs of a new lawsuit. The suit is brought on by Candra and Terrell Evans, who are parents of a 15 year old student that attends Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts. They alleged she was made to read a monologue written by another student that “contained explicit, obscene and sexually violent material”.
City of Las Vegas possibly breaking away from Animal Foundation to start shelter
The City of Las Vegas may break away from The Animal Foundation in 2025, opting to build and possibly run its own animal shelter.
bouldercityreview.com
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
Fox5 KVVU
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
Henderson Fire Department offers free life-saving skills training
The Henderson Fire Department is providing a free workshop for community members to learn basic lifesaving techniques.
Henderson Fire Department rescues cat who was stranded on roof for two days
Henderson Firefighters from Station 82 were called to the scene of a two-story building where a cat had been stuck on the roof for two days.
Comments / 0