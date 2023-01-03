ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Public Schools to resume in-person learning Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools district has released a statement saying that all schools in the district will resume in-person learning on Monday. JPS says that they have seen significant improvements in water pressure across the school district. This statement comes hours after the city of Jackson...
WJTV 12

Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Jackson Public Schools to remain virtual Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Friday despite the improvements made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. JPS resumed classes virtually on Tuesday, January 3 after Christmas break due to the ongoing water crisis. JPS released on Facebook that 22 schools have “low or no water pressure” compared to 33 schools that experienced water pressure issues on Tuesday.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
WAPT

88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We spent the day of our wedding here, so it’s heartbreaking to us,” Mikey Domangue said. “It’s been the best place I’ve ever worked in the restaurant industry by far,” Laure Arcury said. Loyal customers and dedicated workers reminisce on...
JACKSON, MS

