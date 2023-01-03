Read full article on original website
WLBT
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
WLBT
What’s a chief experience officer? Jackson water manager’s leadership team takes shape
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Verizon executive, along with two public works officials on loan from the city of Jackson, are helping to round out the team that will oversee implementing a federal court order designed to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law. Jordan Hillman,...
WLBT
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors
One Jackson restaurant says it is closing its doors for good after the city’s latest water crisis became too much to bear. Fluctuating water pressure and boil water notices left the restaurant Barrelhouse in the popular Fondren district struggling to stay open and stay profitable after COVID and all of the city’s water issues.
Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road. The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,. Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in...
WLBT
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place. He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area. “I want them to know and hear me very...
WLBT
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
WLBT
Jackson Public Schools to resume in-person learning Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools district has released a statement saying that all schools in the district will resume in-person learning on Monday. JPS says that they have seen significant improvements in water pressure across the school district. This statement comes hours after the city of Jackson...
Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
WLBT
Jackson Public Schools to remain virtual Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Friday despite the improvements made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. JPS resumed classes virtually on Tuesday, January 3 after Christmas break due to the ongoing water crisis. JPS released on Facebook that 22 schools have “low or no water pressure” compared to 33 schools that experienced water pressure issues on Tuesday.
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WAPT
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
WLBT
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a drop in killings last year, the capital city’s homicide rate still managed to surpass every other major city in the U.S. for the second straight year, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of dozens of municipalities across the country. Jackson ended...
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
WLBT
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We spent the day of our wedding here, so it’s heartbreaking to us,” Mikey Domangue said. “It’s been the best place I’ve ever worked in the restaurant industry by far,” Laure Arcury said. Loyal customers and dedicated workers reminisce on...
