Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
chatsports.com
HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News
Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
chatsports.com
SLC Dunk Podcast - What should the Utah Jazz do at NBA trade deadline?
The Utah Jazz are at a crossroads this season. They had a fun start that led to one of the more fun stories to start the season, but now they’ve lost 4 in a row including losses to the Spurs and the Kings. They also have a losing record and are trending downward rather than up in the standings. What should they do at, or before, trade deadline?
chatsports.com
Is it time for the Suns to take a step back?
I’ll be the first to tell you I’m not typically someone who’s overly reactive or doom-and-gloom about my relationship with the Phoenix Suns. I quite often have given those in and around the organization the benefit of the doubt, for better or for worse. But as we...
chatsports.com
Rori Harmon selected Big 12 co-player of the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon has been named Big 12 co-player of the week as the league announced their weekly awards on Tuesday. Harmon led the Longhorns to a pair of wins, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In an 87-41 win to open Big 12 play over Kansas State, she had 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, becoming the first DI players to record those totals in a game during the 2022-23 season.
chatsports.com
New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield
New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
chatsports.com
POLL: Should Giants play to win, or rest starters vs. Philadelphia Eagles?
What should New York Giants coach Brian Daboll do next Sunday?. The regular season isn’t over, though, although Week 18 seems anti-climactic after Sunday’s convincing playoff-clinching victory. But an interesting situation has developed. Weeks ago it was thought that the New York Giants might catch a break in their final game if they needed a win since the Philadelphia Eagles, with nothing to play for after locking up the division title and No. 1 seed, rested their starters. Then the Giants locked up the No. 6 seed and made that game inconsequential to them, while the Eagles slumped with Gardner Minshew replacing the injured Jalen Hurts.
chatsports.com
Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?
Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
chatsports.com
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction
A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
chatsports.com
Falcons Draft Rumors Heading Into NFL Week 18 + Stick With Desmond Ridder In 2023? Falcons News
Atlanta Falcons news and rumors following the NFL Week 17 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals circle around the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons are slotted to pick 7th in the 2023 NFL Draft order, and could move up to 6th, or move down to 9th depending on the results of NFL Week 18. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson breaks down the latest Atlanta Falcons news and rumors including Des.
chatsports.com
Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago
The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Preview: Deja Vu All Over Again
The Milwaukee Bucks just lost (badly) to the Washington Wizards. Hopefully, they can avoid a repeat performance tonight. For those of you out of the loop, this 9-second audio clip is Bill Simmons remarking that the Bucks are “a mess” and sharing that he has heard (invented?) rumors surrounding the team, including weird stories about chemistry. The amount of digital ink that was spilled in the last 24 hours will contain all the speculation and conjecture you can choke down, but for the time being we can assume this much: the Bucks are playing poorly, and they are not happy about it.
chatsports.com
Portland Continues Tough WCC Slate at Saint Mary’s Saturday Night
Portland Pilots (8-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 2-0 WCC) • Portland continues West Coast Conference play with a Saturday road game at Saint Mary's. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the University Credit Union Center.
chatsports.com
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
chatsports.com
New York Giants News, Rumors on Giants Injury Report Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Eagles Preview | LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 9:05 PMGiants Now by Chat Sportsu200bHate the Eagles? LIKE this video. 9:33 PMRobert Berginu200bplay them...stay strong NYG...Bleed Blue!!. 9:34 PMPenzeu200bHi. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this...
chatsports.com
Eagles News: Philadelphia players show support for Damar Hamlin
Sending our prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills https://t.co/ez7twil12c. terrifying scene in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bengals-Bills game was postponed with no immediate plans on when or if the game will conclude. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field, the Bills announced.
chatsports.com
Has Desmond Ridder shown enough to start in 2023?
Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.
chatsports.com
GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes
The Florida Panthers (16-18-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida will be looking to extract a measure of revenge for the Desert Dogs 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena earlier this season. The Cats are in a major slump, losing five of their last six games including a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day. Arizona, who will be playing its first game in 2023, had one three straight before falling 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
chatsports.com
Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
Comments / 0