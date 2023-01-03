Read full article on original website
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team
Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
20 Major NBA Predictions For 2023: Los Angeles Lakers Will Trade LeBron James This Summer
Here are the 20 major predictions for 2023. Los Angeles Lakers will not play in the NBA playoffs. LeBron James will request a trade, and Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets.
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News
Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night.
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL
As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
NBA Rumors: A Kyrie Irving And LeBron James Reunion Still Possible On Lakers
After many months of rumors of speculation, Kyrie Irving decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets for at least one year, shutting down rumors of a potential arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James were an incredible duo in Cleveland, going to three straight NBA Finals...
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
No. 15 Arizona falls to No. 2 Stanford to end tough three-game stretch
Sometimes the opening minutes of a game tell the story of the day. Sometimes they are just a false promise. For the Arizona Wildcats, it was a case of the latter as they fell to Stanford 73-57 in a game that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for either team. Both teams...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
