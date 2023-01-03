ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team

Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
chatsports.com

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team

The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
chatsports.com

HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News

Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more

Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL

As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23

Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

NFL picks, Week 18

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

