ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow

New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson’s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian […] The post BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have taken care of business against the Toronto Raptors on the road, having led by 21, 90-69, with just a little over three minutes left in the game. But the Raptors, against all odds, stormed all the way back to force overtime following an incredible game-tying triple […] The post Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished

The Orlando Magic definitely drafted a future superstar when they selected Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero possesses a rare combination of ballhandling skill, scoring touch, and athleticism for a guy of his size (6’10, 250 lbs.). The Magic have drafted and traded for quality pieces in recent years, but Banchero […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine

The New York Knicks are probably the most confusing team in the NBA this season. One week, they are in the middle of an eight-game win streak; the next week, they find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak. It’s a strange situation for the team to find themselves in, but they may […] The post Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to major Zion Williamson injury news

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had been on an absolute tear this season. But now the Pels will be without their star and former first-overall pick. Zion suffered a strained right hamstring in the Pelicans‘ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. That injury is now set to sideline him for at least three weeks.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham confirms Woj’s promising Anthony Davis injury update

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has missed almost a month now with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets, a game Los Angeles went on to win by a final score of 126-108. Without their second-best player, the Lakers have done little but tread water, as the team is 5-5 over its last ten games and one game back from a play-in spot at 17-21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater

The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the Detroit Pistons having won five straight games amid a timely eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to injury. But the Pistons, despite their 10-30 record, gave Klay Thompson and the Dubs everything they could handle, with Saddiq Bey finishing the job for Detroit […] The post Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy