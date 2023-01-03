Read full article on original website
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow
New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson’s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian […] The post BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'
Doc Rivers had high praise for Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday night.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have taken care of business against the Toronto Raptors on the road, having led by 21, 90-69, with just a little over three minutes left in the game. But the Raptors, against all odds, stormed all the way back to force overtime following an incredible game-tying triple […] The post Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished
The Orlando Magic definitely drafted a future superstar when they selected Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero possesses a rare combination of ballhandling skill, scoring touch, and athleticism for a guy of his size (6’10, 250 lbs.). The Magic have drafted and traded for quality pieces in recent years, but Banchero […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks are probably the most confusing team in the NBA this season. One week, they are in the middle of an eight-game win streak; the next week, they find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak. It’s a strange situation for the team to find themselves in, but they may […] The post Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to major Zion Williamson injury news
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had been on an absolute tear this season. But now the Pels will be without their star and former first-overall pick. Zion suffered a strained right hamstring in the Pelicans‘ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. That injury is now set to sideline him for at least three weeks.
Darvin Ham confirms Woj’s promising Anthony Davis injury update
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has missed almost a month now with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets, a game Los Angeles went on to win by a final score of 126-108. Without their second-best player, the Lakers have done little but tread water, as the team is 5-5 over its last ten games and one game back from a play-in spot at 17-21.
76ers vs. Pelicans: 3 Things That Stood Out on Monday
What stood out for the Sixers in their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans?
Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater
The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the Detroit Pistons having won five straight games amid a timely eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to injury. But the Pistons, despite their 10-30 record, gave Klay Thompson and the Dubs everything they could handle, with Saddiq Bey finishing the job for Detroit […] The post Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
