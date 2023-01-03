ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Monday Night Matchup With Bills Temporarily Suspended After Scary Injury

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

The injury required an ambulance on the field.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' matchup with the Bills has been temporarily suspended after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury midway through the first quarter.

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up and collapsed almost immediately. He was on the field for nearly 20 minutes before getting into the ambulance.

Doctors performed CPR on Hamlin while he was on the field.

After the ambulance left the field, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with officials for a few minutes.

Head referee Shawn Smith announced the game was temporarily suspended. Shortly after, Joe Danneman of FOX19 reported that Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing and is being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He required CPR and an AED on the field.

