ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Travelers turn to GPS trackers as lost luggage continues to clog Sea-Tac Airport

By Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpt2r_0k1S51G100

SEATTLE — Monday brought another very busy day to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where travelers are now in the return rush home after the holiday weekend.

While flights are largely back to normal, the lost bag woes continue, with people still struggling to reunite with their luggage.

Now some people are taking keeping their bags safe into their own hands by using GPS trackers.

On the baggage claim floor, stacks of suitcases sit outside each airline’s office.

“Apparently, it got lost in Dallas somewhere,” said Dawn Cladwell, who returned home to the Seattle area last week – without her bag. She was back at the airport on Monday after the airline called, saying they’d found it.

But other people haven’t been as lucky.

“It’s chaotic. You see a lot of frustrated people,” said Alec Martin, who was back at SEA for a second time on Monday to look for his bag.

The problem is lingering from the Christmas weather chaos nationwide, plus the unprecedented Southwest Airlines cancelations.

“I checked in on the 29th, they take my bag, and the bag goes away,” said Joe Debell, another traveler. But then his connecting flight got canceled. “It has all my Christmas presents in it. That’s the worst part about it,” he said.

None of these travelers KIRO 7 spoke with at SEA on Monday used any sort of GPS tracker.

“That would be smart. Maybe that should be our plan from now on. We put snowboards, skis, all our coats into one bag,” said Andrew Host, who was worried he also lost his bag.

Valerie Szybala, who was flying from Chicago to Washington D.C. after an international trip, did use a GPS tracker – specifically, an Apple AirTag.

“First time ever (using one),” Szybala said. “Turns out it really was worth it. I’m so glad,” she said.

Her bag got lost, and she started tweeting about its journey. The saga went viral; the initial tweet got over 16 million views.

She tracked her bag to an apartment complex that had other empty suitcases abandoned outside, a McDonald’s and a shopping center.

“You feel very violated to know that people are lying to you and saying ‘we have your bag,’ and they don’t. And you can see it on the tracker, and it’s doing crazy stuff,” Szybala said.

In November, KIRO 7 investigated the worsening problem of bag thefts at SEA airport and tested out GPS trackers. Port of Seattle Detective Darin Beam says he recommends you use one.

“I think they’re fantastic,” Beam said. “I use them myself.”

Between the Apple AirTag, a Tile Pro, and the LandAirSea 54 GPS, the Apple AirTag came out on top – with the fewest glitches.

Szybala ended up getting her bag back from a courier.

“I think without the tracker and without a tweet thread going viral, I wouldn’t have my bag back today,” she said. “This end part of the process was a madhouse, and it needs to be fixed – it’s not acceptable,” Szybala said.

She said in the future, she would have had the airline hold the bag at the airport instead of choosing the delivery option.

Even without a tracker, some of the people we spoke with at SEA still left with smiles.

“My Christmas gifts have arrived. We’re good to go – a success story!” DeBell said.

About Szybala’s case, United Airlines said in a statement, “The service our baggage delivery vendor provided does not meet our standards, and we are investigating what happened to lead to this service failure.”

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines said in the wake of the winter storms, “Our Alaska team worked hard to reunite guests with their bags, and we are pleased to say that we’ve returned 10,000 bags to their owners. We are fully staffed in Seattle, and last week we augmented with additional management staff to get through all the baggage returns.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WATCH: Cougar caught on camera using I-90 wildlife crossing

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured a rare cougar crossing early Monday morning. The camera recorded the animal using a wildlife undercrossing along Interstate 90, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. WSDOT spent years creating bridges, overpasses and underpasses to allow wildlife to...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tree falls onto car in Redmond amid Wind Advisory

SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening, according to the Redmond Police Department. The driver of the car was uninjured, according to a department tweet. The tree blocked all lanes of Northeast 116th Street for a few hours. Redmond public works was able to clear the tree from the roadway around 9:50 p.m.
REDMOND, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Teatro ZinZanni searches for a new spot to pitch its 29-foot-tall tent

It’s a rainy Sunday night in Seattle’s SODO district and not much is shaking. The stadiums are quiet, no sports events scheduled. There is little street traffic in this sparsely populated, industrial zone of the city. But step through the unimposing façade of the Sodo Park event space on First Avenue and you’re catapulted onto a different planet.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime

Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS News

SeaTac has highest minimum wage in nation

SEATTLE, January 2, 2023 - The City of SeaTac increased the minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers to $19.06 per hour. Implemented January 1, 2023, this is the highest minimum wage in the country. The state of Washington increased the minimum wage to $15.74 making it the state with the highest minimum wage. Owner of Mango Thai Cuisine and Bar in SeaTac says this is the right move.
SEATAC, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row

Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere

LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
151K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy