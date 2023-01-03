Read full article on original website
Storm Lake City Council Meeting Today Now Being Held Virtually
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the Storm Lake City Council meeting today will be conducted online via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed by clicking here, with the Zoom meeting ID of 933-2006-3301. The meeting can also be accessed via telephone at 1-312-626-6799, or toll free at 1-888-475-4499.
IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29
THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
Robin Jean Miller, age 60, of Storm Lake
Robin Jean Miller, age 60, of Storm Lake, Iowa died December 31, 2022 in Hinckley, Minnesota. Funeral services will take place Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12-2:00 p.m. at the...
Video: Fort Dodge firefighters rush in to burning duplex
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Fire Department has released a new video of a Monday fire that forced a family from their home. The fire broke out in one half of a duplex. Firefighters rushed in to put out the flames and looked for anyone still inside the duplex.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery at Al's Liquor
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at Al's Liquor in Storm Lake this past weekend. Storm Lake Police were called to Al's Liquor at 215 West Milwaukee Avenue shortly after 9:20pm on Sunday. An employee informed officers that a man had entered the business and brandished a firearm, which he held to the employee's head. The man allegedly moved the employee to the cash register where he took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported. Police were unable to locate the suspect at that time.
Todd E. Fitzsenry, age 59, of Kalona
Todd E. Fitzsenry, age 59, of Kalona, Iowa, and formerly of Schaller, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Kalona as a result of ongoing health issues. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona, where the family will greet friends from 2 – 5:00 p.m.
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
Arrest Made Following Dead Animals Discovery in Sac City
An arrest has been made after several dead animals were discovered at a Sac City residence. According to a news release, on New Years Day Sunday, the Sac City Police Department investigated an alleged animal abuse report at 211 East Ahrens Street. Authorities found three deceased dogs in freezers, and two deceased cats were found in the residence.
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
Storm Lake St. Mary's Gearing Up for Homecoming
Storm Lake St. Mary's, and principal Ryan Berg, are gearing up for their homecoming week next week...(audio clip below) The homecoming coronation ceremony will be Thursday, January 12th at 7pm in the school gymnasium. The St. Mary's homecoming basketball games next Friday will be against East Sac County, which will...
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
Christian Goyne Yarns Seeking a New Trial
A man convicted in the shooting of a woman early last year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. Online court documents show the motion for Christian Goyne Yarns was filed by defense attorney Brendan Kelly December 30th. The state, represented by Susan Krisko of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, has filed a resistance.
