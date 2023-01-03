An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at Al's Liquor in Storm Lake this past weekend. Storm Lake Police were called to Al's Liquor at 215 West Milwaukee Avenue shortly after 9:20pm on Sunday. An employee informed officers that a man had entered the business and brandished a firearm, which he held to the employee's head. The man allegedly moved the employee to the cash register where he took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported. Police were unable to locate the suspect at that time.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO