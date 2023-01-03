ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Fortis College open house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new year could mean new opportunities for you and your family and what better way to start than by investing in your future. Fortis College will be hosting an open house providing you with an opportunity to apply to the school, get help with financial aid and speak to people directly associated with each program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body. Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

DHEC issues emergency suspension order against Columbia assisted living facilities

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an emergency suspension order against Reese's Community Care Home No.1 and No.2 after DHEH staff inspected the facilities Dec. 8, 9, and 12. It was determined that the community residential care facilities, commonly known as assisted living facilities, posed...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited

New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think big, think bold’ to address SC teacher shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wfxg.com

Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say

SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
ORANGEBURG, SC

