abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
WIS-TV
Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Fortis College open house
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new year could mean new opportunities for you and your family and what better way to start than by investing in your future. Fortis College will be hosting an open house providing you with an opportunity to apply to the school, get help with financial aid and speak to people directly associated with each program.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s. Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.
WIS-TV
New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A community health needs assessment is shedding light on health concerns in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun Counties. Now leaders with RMC are working to put together a community improvement plan to tackle those health needs. Our Ashley Jones breaks down what was in that assessment. The...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body. Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
coladaily.com
DHEC issues emergency suspension order against Columbia assisted living facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an emergency suspension order against Reese's Community Care Home No.1 and No.2 after DHEH staff inspected the facilities Dec. 8, 9, and 12. It was determined that the community residential care facilities, commonly known as assisted living facilities, posed...
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
WLTX.com
Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
WIS-TV
Columbia city council meets for first time since Joe Taylor’s passing, authorizes special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday night, the Columbia City Council authorized a special election to fill the seat held by District 4 Councilman Joe Taylor Jr., who died last week. This is the first time the council met since Taylor’s death. The city is required by state law...
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
WIS-TV
Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
