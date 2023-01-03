ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Huntingdon County food pantry looking to move locations

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Huntingdon Area Food Pantry is looking to move locations ahead of its 40th anniversary.

The new space will be located at 700 Penn Street in downtown Huntingdon and organizers expect it to be open by spring.

They are currently working on rebuilding walls in the building which will be one floor, a change from their current space underneath the First United Methodist Church, located at 15 West Shirley Street in Mount Union.

“I’ve always wanted it because of the steps and I have older volunteers, like myself, and the steps are a little hard to go up and down plus our clients have a hard time,” Huntingdon Area Food Pantry Administrator Jean Feadley said.

The new location will also simplify the process of getting donations into the space because of easier access to parking.

