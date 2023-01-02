Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
A 3-Story Victorian on a Teacher’s Salary? My Tour of SF’s Blue Painted Lady Was Full of Delightful Surprises
While just about everyone knows the Painted Ladies—the iconic row of Victorian houses that grace Alamo Square (and the opening sequence of Full House), not everyone knows what it’s like to live in one. But thanks to George Patrick Horsfall, who lives in the Blue Painted Lady at...
Watch: The Cement Ship's losing battle against a raging ocean in Seacliff
Mother Nature brought her wrath to the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning and one of the most notable victims was the historic Cement Ship near Seacliff Village.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
Listen to voices you rarely hear: the mothers who pick your strawberries. They say their kids are paying the price for our bounty.
Lookout spoke to five Watsonville berry pickers, all of them mothers, about the effect working around pesticides has had on them and their kids. It's part of our continuing series on the issue. Leukemia, asthma, learning disorders, all they believe, were caused by the exposure. Agricultural giants dumped 620,000 pounds of pesticides on Santa Cruz County crops in 2021, some of them near schools in Watsonville. We've provided video snippets of our interviews so you can see and hear these mothers and grandmothers talk about themselves and their kids.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's downtown sees wettest 10 days since 1871
The National Weather Service says San Francisco's downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. In the last day and a half, the public works department has had reports of 300 trees or branches down, throughout the city.
sfbayview.com
Black contractors: ‘We want to put our community to work’
“I’m a contractor, I want to be a contractor. I do an excellent job. In spite of the fact that I’m small, I’m growing every day. But everything is a fight, and it shouldn’t have to be.” LaSonia Mansfield of Mansfield Construction Clean-up Co. is a brave woman – brave enough to own her own business in an industry that’s nearly all owned and controlled by white men, the old boys’ club, and brave enough to turn out at 7:00 a.m. on a cold Dec. 14 morning with other Black contractors and truckers to shut down a construction site on Potrero Hill at 26th & Connecticut to demand a fair share of the work.
Airfares for flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Hawaii drop below $200
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
californiaglobe.com
Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Comments / 0