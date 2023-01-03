ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin

The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
NESN

What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
AL.com

Skip Bayless says Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘misunderstood’

Skip Bayless has been under fire since he questioned how the NFL could possibly postpone the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game just minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday. On Tuesday, Bayless said his tweet was “misunderstood.”. Bayless tweeted Monday: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest...
AL.com

Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders

Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fans rally around Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he goes into cardiac arrest

BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's football game against the Bengals.The outpour of support is continuing to come from across the country and in Baltimore. Many Ravens fans are praying for Hamlin to recover from his injuries."Praying—a lot praying—a lot for him," one Ravens fan said of Hamlin. "I hope he's OK."People are continuing to show their support the day following Hamlin's collapse. "When I saw it, I thought, you know, it's football. He just a regular injury," Ravens fan Renee Green said. "But once I saw...
Birmingham, AL
