Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: These NFL Figures Have Made Big Donations to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page for his charity's toy drive has eclipsed $5.5 million donated. The list of major donors also doubles as a who's-who of NFL stars. As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, big names like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($12,000), Denver Broncos ...
NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL world is currently in a state of shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.... The post NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Skip Bayless says Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘misunderstood’
Skip Bayless has been under fire since he questioned how the NFL could possibly postpone the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game just minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday. On Tuesday, Bayless said his tweet was “misunderstood.”. Bayless tweeted Monday: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest...
Patrick Mahomes Offers Support in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of many across the NFL showing massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes took to Twitter on Monday night after the frightening medical emergency. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals....
Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders
Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Ravens fans rally around Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he goes into cardiac arrest
BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's football game against the Bengals.The outpour of support is continuing to come from across the country and in Baltimore. Many Ravens fans are praying for Hamlin to recover from his injuries."Praying—a lot praying—a lot for him," one Ravens fan said of Hamlin. "I hope he's OK."People are continuing to show their support the day following Hamlin's collapse. "When I saw it, I thought, you know, it's football. He just a regular injury," Ravens fan Renee Green said. "But once I saw...
