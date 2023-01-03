Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Skip Bayless says Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘misunderstood’
Skip Bayless has been under fire since he questioned how the NFL could possibly postpone the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game just minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday. On Tuesday, Bayless said his tweet was “misunderstood.”. Bayless tweeted Monday: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest...
Damar Hamlin died twice after collapsing, uncle says: ‘They brought him back to life’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin died twice, his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN on Tuesday. Hamlin, who collapsed during the Monday night game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, has been in the ICU since being hospitalized and listed as critical. “His heart went out, so they had to resuscitate...
Jahmyr Gibbs could join Jameson Williams as one-and-done Alabama first-round picks
The term “one-and-done” has long been part of college basketball lingo, but it has taken on a different meaning for modern college football. The loosening of the NCAA’s transfer portal rules last year made it easier for underclassmen to transfer and play immediately, then enter the NFL draft after one successful season.
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Damar Hamlin had heartbeat restored on the field after cardiac arrest, Bills report
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, the Bills announced via Twitter. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the NFL team announced. “His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
Damar Hamlin collapses, administered CPR: Tim Tebow, JJ Watt, Kenny Pickett send thoughts, prayers
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask...
Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders
Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale
Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs: ‘That dude’s a beast’
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts and caught four passes for 26 yards in the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The former Alabama ball-carrier has nine games with more rushing yards and six games with more receiving yards this season.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0