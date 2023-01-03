ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
AL.com

Skip Bayless says Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘misunderstood’

Skip Bayless has been under fire since he questioned how the NFL could possibly postpone the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game just minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday. On Tuesday, Bayless said his tweet was “misunderstood.”. Bayless tweeted Monday: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Damar Hamlin had heartbeat restored on the field after cardiac arrest, Bills report

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, the Bills announced via Twitter. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the NFL team announced. “His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders

Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale

Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs: ‘That dude’s a beast’

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs had 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts and caught four passes for 26 yards in the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The former Alabama ball-carrier has nine games with more rushing yards and six games with more receiving yards this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

