Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

By Field Level Media
The Connection
 2 days ago

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest.

The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field before being transported to the hospital, per the NFL statement.

According to the ESPN broadcast, medical personnel were administering CPR to Hamlin and also gave him oxygen as they loaded him into the ambulance.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in a statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing this game."

It wasn't immediately known when the game would be played. The Bengals were leading 7-3 when it was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.

The Bills didn't immediately release a statement afterward, while the Bengals released a brief statement.

"The game has been postponed. We will provide further information as details become available," the team wrote on Twitter.

An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground, not moving. He was removed from the field approximately 15 minutes after collapsing.

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati's Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain to the Bills' 48-yard line. He got up and took a step before falling backward to the ground.

Players from both teams crowded into the area near midfield as Hamlin was being worked on. Some emotional Buffalo players were crying.

Both teams went into the locker room once play was suspended.

Approximately 50 minutes after Hamlin's injury, Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were outside of their locker rooms and taking turns talking on the phone.

Shortly after that call, the Bills were seen removing their equipment from the field. The announcement of a suspended contest was made minutes later.

Hamlin's injury cast a pall inside Paycor Stadium, which was rocking with energy for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the AFC. The Bills are 12-3, the Bengals are 11-4.

Hamlin, a second-year pro, has 92 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 from Pitt.

--Field Level Media

The Connection

