NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals updates: Game postponed after Damar Hamlin injury
The two hottest teams in the AFC. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Monday Night Football should be fun. The Buffalo Bills can maintain control of the top seed in the conference, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. It's the first showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. ...
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
KAKE TV
Florida family drives 1,100 miles to root on the Chiefs in Kansas City
JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- It’s a pretty well known fact that Chiefs Kingdom is strong all across the country. “It was a long drive, the roads were not the best, but we made it here safely,” says Chiefs fan Mario Bayardo. It was a more than 1,100-mile...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?
After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made that pursuit a bit more challenging. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine the league's questionable choice to put the Lions and Packers in prime time after the Seahawks play the Rams in the season finale.
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL.
KWTX
Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest. The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Conquering Adversity
The Green Bay Packers have overcome a 4-8 start to set up a make-or-break Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports
DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
Former NHLer Chris Pronger suffered injury similar to what happened to NFL's Damar Hamlin
Chris Pronger talks about having the heart injury commotio cordis after getting hit in the chest by a puck during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1998 while playing for the St. Louis Blues, at age 23.
Texans, former teammates show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
The Texans have four players who played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin dating back to his high school years. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, going into cardiac arrest, and remains in critical condition.
Chiefs light Arrowhead Stadium in blue in honor of Damar Hamlin
The NFL continues its support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the Kansas City Chiefs follow suit.
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
553
Followers
4K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0