Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team is expanding beyond video games, seemingly opting to enter into things like movies or other storytelling mediums. Video games are a massive medium these days and have even begun attracting the attention of major actors and filmmakers over the last decade. The Dark Knight trilogy co-writer and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer helped polish the scripts on the Call of Duty: Black Ops games and consulted on the story, stars like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are starring in Cyberpunk 2077, and so on. However, now it seems like some video game creators want to expand to other mediums now that they've gained a substantial amount of clout. We've seen this with Hideo Kojima and his studio and now, another team is taking that path as well.

