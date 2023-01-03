Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 - Official Battle For Olympus Seasonal Event Trailer
Check out the latest Overwatch 2 trailer, introducing brand new limited time mode, Battle for Olympus. This free-for-all deathmatch mode features seven Overwatch heroes and reimagines their abilities to channel the power of the gods. Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event runs from January 5 through January 19, 2023....
Bay of Bounty - Dock 1
Docks are spots in which you can park your boat to explore the surrounding area. Once you've parked your boat at a Dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to Docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 2
This is the northern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. This dock will be discovered organically as you explore the region to complete The Weight of Chains Favor.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Event
Overwatch 2's first unique limited-time mode has arrived in Season 2... the Battle for Olympus. In line with Season 2's Greek mythology theme, this exclusive game mode will feature a variety of your favorite heroes equipped with godly powers as they duke it out in this challenging free-for-all deathmatch. Leap...
The Veiled Passage - Dock 1
Docks are spots where you can park your boat and disembark to visit the surrounding area. While some docks will be found organically during the Main Story, others will require a bit of exploration to discover. Once you've parked your boat at a dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
Drugged Outta His Mind
This page of the Days Gone walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Drugged Outta His Mind. The objective is to track down the guy that came into Copeland’s Camp who showed up drugged out, murdered 3 men, and rode out. Locate the Drifter. Ride to the location marked...
Woody Quests
As you progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll unlock new characters which whom you can build friendships with and complete a series of quests. This quest hub details a complete list of all Woody's quests, which provide detailed explanations on how complete all quest objectives to unlock unique rewards.
M7-3 - ESP Development Project Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M7-3 series of Missions, titled "ESP Development Project". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
M9-3 - In Search of What Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M9-3 series of Missions, titled "In Search of What?". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
9 Xbox Predictions for 2023 – Unlocked 576
Happy New Year! It’s a fresh start for Xbox in what should be a huge 2023 for them. We discuss the one thing Microsoft needs to do ASAP in order to get the year off on the right foot, and then we make a total of nine predictions for Xbox’s year.
I Brought You Something
You'll need to enter the house marked on your map. Walk around the house and enter through the window. Grab the item on the Rock Shop kiosk. It has a white indicator above it. After you have the Geode, return to your bike and drive back to Lisa (as indicated on your map). When you see her a cutscene will play and conclude the mission.
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5 - Official Perspectives from Accessibility Experts Featurette
Sony teams up with various organizations and accessibility experts to develop Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5. Announced during Sony's CES 2023 presentation, Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5 is a highly customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods. Check out the featurette to learn more.
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
The Illumination
The Illumination is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this quest, Woody believes he has found the solution to bringing back the lights on his Carousel. The Illumination Walkthrough. Need help with a particular objective? Click the links below to jump to... Examine...
Move Deck Build Guide
Move decks are one of the main deck types in Marvel Snap, and they use a solid, albeit slightly chaotic, game plan to win matches. These decks can be built as early as Pool 1, making them a great choice for beginners. But they become much more complex as more cards are earned.
Atomic Heart - Official GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Get a fresh look at gameplay in this GeForce RTX trailer for Atomic Heart. Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, with performance multiplying NVIDIA DLSS 3. In the mad and sublime utopian world of Atomic Heart, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you'll have to pay in blood.
Throne and Liberty - Official GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Watch the latest GeForce RTX trailer for Throne and Liberty to see gameplay from this upcoming MMORPG. Throne and Liberty is coming later in 2023 with NVIDIA DLSS 3. In Throne and Liberty, players pick a faction, and go to war in huge PvP battles, while also following an intricate story, and participating in raids against screen-filling bosses.
