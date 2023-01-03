Read full article on original website
The Definition of a Hero
The Definition of a Hero is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Feeling a little lost after the revelation of the previous mission with Scar, Buzz realizes there's more to heroism than fighting villains, and he decides to apologize to Ursula for their previous spat.
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
WATCH: Ski Lift Mechanics Get Shocked by Bizarre Animal Inside Machinery
A couple of ski lift mechanics had quite the surprise recently during a repair. This happened when a stowaway animal decides to hightail it out of its unusual hiding spot. The hilariously shocking video was posted to Instagram by the Unofficial Networks when a stowaway animal made an unexpected appearance. And it is an incredibly hilarious video that is absolutely fun to watch.
M3GAN Review
M3GAN hits theaters on Jan. 6, 2023. Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN proves itself more than gifable android dances and NFL halftime shows — a movie that pays off viral hype with the production goods. From the director of 2014's haunted-hilarious Housebound and Akela Cooper, the writer of 2021's madcap Malignant, comes an artificial intelligence thriller that fringes camp and trumps 2019’s inferior Child's Play reinvention. M3GAN nails this American Girl meets American Psycho vibe that accentuates an automaton's binary, soulless assessment of humankind's follies while still finding time for memeable horror entertainment. Don't expect perfection between flatter storytelling devices that clunkily push through familial drama or how humor overrides dolly-damndest frights, but do expect M3GAN to kickstart 2023's genre scene with an out-of-the-box playtime villain who does it all.
Evil Dead Rise Poster Revealed Alongside Brand-New Teaser
Evil Dead Rise is just a few months away, and we're getting some fresh looks at the long-awaited horror sequel in the form of a poster and a teaser. On Twitter, Evil Dead's account revealed the new poster for the movie. The banner includes the tagline, "Mommy Loves You to Death", as Alyssa Sutherland's Ellie shows off her creepiest smile.
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
M7-3 - ESP Development Project Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M7-3 series of Missions, titled "ESP Development Project". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
Virtually Heroes: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for Lost Mark Hamill Gamer Movie
There’s a new Mark Hamill movie coming out -- a “new” movie that was actually made 10 years ago! Virtually Heroes, an action-comedy that parodies Call of Duty-style games, casts Hamill in a supporting role where he riffs on his wise Jedi persona (and shot years before he would actually reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes VII-IX).
Discard Deck Build Guide
Need advice on how to put together a great Discard deck in Marvel Snap? We have both early-game and late-game deck suggestions that’ll work for a wide range of Collection Levels. Discard decks improve drastically with Pool 3 cards, but you’ll still be able to put together a starter deck with Pool 1 and Pool 2 cards.
Avatar 3 to Introduce Fire Based Na’Vi; James Cameron Explains the Money Needed for the Way of Water to Break Even, and More
While it's been less than a month since Avatar: The Way of Water dropped, director James Cameron has already begun dropping hints about the future of the hit sci-fi series. In a recent interview with 20 minutes, Cameron explained that Avatar 3 will introduce fire Na'Vi tribes known as the Ash People. The director of films like Titanic stated that the fire tribe will showcase the negative side of Na'Vi, as past films of the series has only shown the good side. “We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best,” stated Cameron. “The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”
Tips and Tricks
In this complicated game of deduction and deception, you and your friends must work together (or against each other) to find out who is a Goose and who is an evil Duck. As your Goose friends start dropping like flies, you must sus out the culprit... or aid the murderer to get away with the crime.
The Bad Batch Season 2 Video Review: Episodes 1-14
The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Jan. 4. Review by Jesse Gill. Whatever you may personally think of Experimental Clone Force 99, the value of The Bad Batch as a series really lies in how it illuminates the era the story takes place in on the Star Wars canon timeline. The mission-to-mission arcs, meanwhile, are fun, although at times a little repetitive. But the animation and production quality are once again top-notch, and The Bad Batch Season 2 is a great way to kick off 2023 for Star Wars fans.
Wanted: Aliens
Wanted: Aliens is the fourth Friendship Quest for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Worried that the Alien Toys have never lived anywhere but the Claw Machine, Woody requires your assistance to help repair the Claw Machine so they can return home. Wanted: Aliens Walkthrough. In this quest, we'll help Woody...
Elden Ring Official Art Books Are Up for Preorder
It seems that From Software is really onto something with Elden Ring. Not only was it IGN’s Game of the Year 2022, but it’s also been a massive success with fans, selling millions and millions of copies. If you count yourself an Elden Ring fan, you might want to check these out: up for preorder on Amazon right now are volume 1 and volume 2 of the Elden Ring official Art Books. They’re set to publish on July 25, and they’re both on sale for $53.99, which is six dollars off their MSRP.
Evil Dead Rise - Official Red Band Trailer
New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, from writer/director Lee Cronin. Check out the terrifying, gruesome red band trailer for Evil Dead Rise, an upcoming movie starring Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher. Moving the...
M8-1 - Starting Out Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M8-1 series of Missions, titled "Starting Out". - M8-1-2: RaijinchoM8-1-3: Clash with Genesis Troops. - - M8-1-6: Mystery Materia. For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough...
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale Plays a Different Kind of Dark Night Detective
Netflix’s suspense film The Pale Blue Eye follows Christian Bale’s detective Augustus Landor as he investigates strange murders at West Point military academy in 1830. In this exclusive scene from the Scott Cooper-directed murder mystery, Landor meets an odd young cadet who will prove vital to cracking the case … Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter veteran Harry Melling. The exclusive clip can be seen via the player above or the embed below.
New LEGO Sets for January 2023 - The Great Wave, Star Wars, and More
LEGO tends to put out a new batch of sets at the start of each month. In terms of new sets, January 2023 is a doozy, with dozens of new LEGO sets based on franchises like Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel, Minecraft, and much more. You can click here to see all the new sets available on Amazon for January, or you can read on to see our picks for the highlights.
