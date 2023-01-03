While it's been less than a month since Avatar: The Way of Water dropped, director James Cameron has already begun dropping hints about the future of the hit sci-fi series. In a recent interview with 20 minutes, Cameron explained that Avatar 3 will introduce fire Na'Vi tribes known as the Ash People. The director of films like Titanic stated that the fire tribe will showcase the negative side of Na'Vi, as past films of the series has only shown the good side. “We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best,” stated Cameron. “The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

