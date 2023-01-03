Read full article on original website
Virtually Heroes: Exclusive Trailer
Two self-aware characters in a Call of Duty-inspired video game battle endless enemies and their own existential crises when Sgt. Books seeks help from a straight-talking Monk (Mark Hamill) who teaches him the cheat codes of life. Now he can finally break free from the game’s endless battles, take a break from saving the girls at the end of each level, and convince his fellow warrior Lt. Nova that not everything in this game world is as awesome as it seems.
The Veiled Passage - Dock 1
Docks are spots where you can park your boat and disembark to visit the surrounding area. While some docks will be found organically during the Main Story, others will require a bit of exploration to discover. Once you've parked your boat at a dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
Legions: Exclusive Trailer
A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers. Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!
M7-3 - ESP Development Project Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M7-3 series of Missions, titled "ESP Development Project". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
The Definition of a Hero
The Definition of a Hero is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Feeling a little lost after the revelation of the previous mission with Scar, Buzz realizes there's more to heroism than fighting villains, and he decides to apologize to Ursula for their previous spat.
M3GAN Video Review
M3GAN hits theaters on Jan. 6, 2023. Review by Matt Donato. M3GAN lives up to its memeable pre-release hype for mostly better and sporadically worse. Gerard Johnstone was the correct director choice, and Akela Cooper attempts deeper storytelling explorations centered around contemporary technological distractions — but you're watching for M3GAN. That's why she dazzles as the titular tyrant ready to rumble in the name of hardcoded primary user love, even at a detriment to the scenes where she's relegated obsolete. Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and other performers are granted their momentary standouts (Williams anchors scene after scene), only to concede spotlights because M3GAN is the reason for the horror season this winter. A genre star is born from motherboards and violence in a movie that begs to be a tad leaner yet delivers clip-worthy "horrortainment" nonetheless.
The Illumination
The Illumination is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this quest, Woody believes he has found the solution to bringing back the lights on his Carousel. The Illumination Walkthrough. Need help with a particular objective? Click the links below to jump to... Examine...
Evil Dead Rise Poster Revealed Alongside Brand-New Teaser
Evil Dead Rise is just a few months away, and we're getting some fresh looks at the long-awaited horror sequel in the form of a poster and a teaser. On Twitter, Evil Dead's account revealed the new poster for the movie. The banner includes the tagline, "Mommy Loves You to Death", as Alyssa Sutherland's Ellie shows off her creepiest smile.
Tips and Tricks
In this complicated game of deduction and deception, you and your friends must work together (or against each other) to find out who is a Goose and who is an evil Duck. As your Goose friends start dropping like flies, you must sus out the culprit... or aid the murderer to get away with the crime.
M8-1 - Starting Out Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M8-1 series of Missions, titled "Starting Out". - M8-1-2: RaijinchoM8-1-3: Clash with Genesis Troops. - - M8-1-6: Mystery Materia. For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough...
The Bad Batch Season 2 Video Review: Episodes 1-14
The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Jan. 4. Review by Jesse Gill. Whatever you may personally think of Experimental Clone Force 99, the value of The Bad Batch as a series really lies in how it illuminates the era the story takes place in on the Star Wars canon timeline. The mission-to-mission arcs, meanwhile, are fun, although at times a little repetitive. But the animation and production quality are once again top-notch, and The Bad Batch Season 2 is a great way to kick off 2023 for Star Wars fans.
Wanted: Aliens
Wanted: Aliens is the fourth Friendship Quest for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Worried that the Alien Toys have never lived anywhere but the Claw Machine, Woody requires your assistance to help repair the Claw Machine so they can return home. Wanted: Aliens Walkthrough. In this quest, we'll help Woody...
