NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals updates: Game postponed after Damar Hamlin injury
The two hottest teams in the AFC. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Monday Night Football should be fun. The Buffalo Bills can maintain control of the top seed in the conference, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. It's the first showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. ...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs light Arrowhead Stadium in blue in honor of Damar Hamlin
The NFL continues its support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the Kansas City Chiefs follow suit.
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL.
Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?
After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made…
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Conquering Adversity
The Green Bay Packers have overcome a 4-8 start to set up a make-or-break Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Texans, former teammates show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
The Texans have four players who played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin dating back to his high school years. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, going into cardiac arrest, and remains in critical condition.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0