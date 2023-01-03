ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3uWQ_0k1S3aep00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring mark.

James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night.

James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying, reverse windmill slam off a feed from Dennis Schroder, to push his career total to 37,903 points. That left him 484 behind Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record of 38,387.

Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Austin Reaves and Schroder each had 15 points as the Lakers (16-21) finished a 3-2 road trip.

“We just had the mindset of wanting to close out this trip the right way,” James said.

Terry Rozier had 27 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 16 games. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Charlotte.

The Hornets (10-28) beat the Lakers 134-130 on Dec. 23.

James, battling ankle soreness, was on his game in this one, adding 11 rebounds and six assists to improve to 47-7 against owner Michael Jordan’s Hornets.

James picked up where he left off in December, when he averaged 31.2 points over 14 games, including a 47-point effort Friday night on his 38th birthday against the Atlanta Hawks.

He was 16 of 26 from the field Monday and had 23 points in the second half.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham called it “just another magnificent night” for James.

“I just think he is taking his time and really looking at what the defense is trying to do to him,” Ham said. “There were times where he had to be a willing passer and he was just that. If he was going to attack them downhill, making his 3 ball, getting out and running in transition. There was a variety of ways he is on the attack and again, they had a couple of possessions where they were trying to blitz him. He’s finding the open man and making plays for other guys, and it forces the defense to play behind us.”

The Lakers used a 14-0 run to open the second quarter and build a 15-point halftime lead. James began to take over in the third, scoring on drives, dunks and mid-range jumpers — he was 0 for 5 from 3-point range — while helping the Lakers push their lead to 24.

James wouldn’t say if the dunk was one of the best of his career, but it sure brought the Spectrum Center crowd — packed with Lakers fans — to its feet.

“It’s always good to get out on the break,” James said. “The pass always makes the great highlights and I was able to bring it home in fashion.”

The Hornets got a huge spark late from Rozier, who had 17 points in the fourth quarter, to cut the margin to 117-113 in the final minute. But then James made four free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory.

Rozier said the Hornets need to start quicker.

“We’re playing against the best players in the world and you can’t just turn it on whenever you want to,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, but we’re not disciplined and stuff like that. It kind of puts us on the back burner, so we’ve got to clean it up from the beginning and play with that toughness, that edginess from the beginning, and can’t wait.”

HAYWARD INJURED AGAIN

Gordon Hayward, who has struggled all season and missed games with a shoulder injury, exited in the second half with a left hamstring injury. His status is expected to be updated on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Outrebounded the Hornets 53-47.

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. returned from an ankle injury that had kept him out since Nov. 23. At one point he tried to dunk over James, but the ball slipped out of his hands. James was still called for a foul. ... Ball picked up a technical foul for arguing a call while seated on the bench.

Lakers: Return home to host Miami on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Complete a four-game homestand against Memphis on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

HOUSTON (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of the quarter, but Minnesota scored the next six points to push the lead to 94-83 with about six minutes to go. An 8-2 run by Houston, with 3s by Kevin Porter Jr. and Martin, got the Rockets within five points a couple of minutes later. But Gobert got a dunk for the Timberwolves, starting a 6-0 spurt that made it 102-91 with about two minutes left to secure the victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets’ forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determined that he would not return to the game. Durant had 17 points in 30 minutes. Earlier Sunday, he passed Dominique Wilkins for No. 14 on the NBA’s career scoring list.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98

PHOENIX (AP) — Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the banged-up Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night. The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It’s the second time this week the Cavs have topped the Suns after beating them 90-88 on Wednesday. Struggling Phoenix — playing without their All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker — has dropped six in a row and nine of 10. The Suns now have a 20-21 record, which is the first time they have been under .500 all season. The offensively challenged Suns failed to top 100 points for a fourth straight game.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Herbert among Chargers to play late in meaningless game

DENVER (AP) — Not even the sight of his leading receiver being carted off the field with an injured back could alter Brandon Staley’s plan. The Los Angeles Chargers coach kept playing the starters Sunday and acting as though his team had something to play for, even though by the time the game began, it was clear it meant nothing. Even after Mike Williams left with an injured back in the second quarter, most of Los Angeles’ stars — Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Derwin James Jr., among them — stayed in the lineup. Not until the fourth quarter of what turned out to be a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos did Staley have all of them on the bench to eliminate the risk of another key injury for a team that was locked in to play the wild-card round in Jacksonville before its game began.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat. Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night. “It’s really tough being out,′ Hurts said. ”I was pushing myself to be available and it wasn’t an easy thing.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy