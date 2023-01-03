ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Post-Athenian

Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WASYZ_0k1S3Ziy00

Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking

Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy