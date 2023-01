Emily Wollin scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team opened 2023 by beating Cambridge 50-37 in a nonconference game at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sophia Guerrero and Taylor Wollin hit two 3-pointers apiece and both scored 10 points for the Division 3 fourth-ranked L-Cats (10-2). Guerrero scored eight in the first half and Taylor Wollin had eight in the second half. ...

