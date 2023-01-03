ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin

By Richie Whitt
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.

Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.

As players gathered around him, an ambulance was hurriedly summoned on the field. Emergency medical personnel started to load him onto a stretcher, but then suddenly began administering life-saving CPR for approximately 10 minutes. After the terrifying scene, Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance and driven away to a local hospital.

The NFL originally decided to resume the game - which the Bengals lead 7-3 - after a five-minute break, but ultimately have decided to temporarily suspend the game.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was in tears on the field, while opposing quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow stood side by side in stunned silence.

"The game becomes secondary, no doubt," said MNF ESPN analyst Troy Aikman. "No one's been through this. I've never seen anything like this."

Though it was an off-season practice and not a nationally televised, showcase game, the scene was eerily reminiscent of former Boston Celtics star Reggie Lewis collapsing and dying on the basketball court from cardiac arrest in July of 1993.

Several members of the Patriots organization reacted on social media to Hamlin's situation.

The NFL is collectively holding its breath at news of Hamlin's well-being.

The Patriots face the Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. in Buffalo in a game they must win to make the playoffs .

