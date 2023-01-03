ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Weather Force – Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
AZFamily

Businesses closed as winter storm hits northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Heavy snow causes problems in northern Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. First Alert Weather Day...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Another winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime

Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. Heavy snow causes problems...
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

2023 Arizona Bucket List Trips

Arizona beckons to be explored and marveled at, with wide-open spaces and amazing landscapes that inspire movies, artists and travelers. Our state offers enough road-trip excursions and bucket-list experiences to fill a hundred vacations (with no repeats), while leaving a lasting impression on those who experience it. “One of the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes

Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bird flu causing egg shortage, spiking up prices in Arizona grocery stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A viral outbreak is disrupting breakfast for millions of Americans, prompting a nationwide egg shortage. Now, Arizona families are seeing egg prices skyrocket. Amanda Gray got her grocery shopping done, but she’s exhausted with one thing. “Prices are outrageous for eggs. They’re just outrageous, and I’m sure from farm to table, everyone is struggling. But definitely, prices are going up,” said Gray.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America

Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ

