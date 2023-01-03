Arizona Weather Force – Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow

Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Businesses closed as winter storm hits northern Arizona
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!
AZFamily
Heavy snow causes problems in northern Arizona
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. First Alert Weather Day...
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather system dumps more snow in northern Arizona
Arizona rang in the new year with more rain in the Phoenix area and snow in the high country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
AZFamily
Another winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
“Beautiful but Underrated Beaches In Arizona”- 5 Places You Must Have Overlooked
Arizona may be best known for its desert landscapes and towering red rock formations, but the state is also home to some beautiful and underrated beaches. Here are four worth checking out:
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday with dangerous winter conditions in North, rain in Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rainy start to the morning, with about a tenth of an inch of rain falling across the Valley. Showers should taper off this morning, with skies clearing somewhat by the afternoon for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 58 degrees. It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona.
An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime
Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!. Heavy snow causes problems...
“Most Haunted Road In Arizona”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Arizona is a state with a rich history and cultural diversity, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in Arizona, each with its own unique and eerie story:
fabulousarizona.com
2023 Arizona Bucket List Trips
Arizona beckons to be explored and marveled at, with wide-open spaces and amazing landscapes that inspire movies, artists and travelers. Our state offers enough road-trip excursions and bucket-list experiences to fill a hundred vacations (with no repeats), while leaving a lasting impression on those who experience it. “One of the...
KOLD-TV
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes
Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
AZFamily
Bird flu causing egg shortage, spiking up prices in Arizona grocery stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A viral outbreak is disrupting breakfast for millions of Americans, prompting a nationwide egg shortage. Now, Arizona families are seeing egg prices skyrocket. Amanda Gray got her grocery shopping done, but she’s exhausted with one thing. “Prices are outrageous for eggs. They’re just outrageous, and I’m sure from farm to table, everyone is struggling. But definitely, prices are going up,” said Gray.
yumadailynews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Arizona using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
iheart.com
This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America
Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
KOLD-TV
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
Comments / 0