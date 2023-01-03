ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Social media reaction pours in after Buffalo Bills player suffers cardiac arrest on field

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3Nq2_0k1S2sKs00

CHARLOTTE — Many took to social media after Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday Night Football.

Hamlin collapsed moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The Buffalo Bills later announced that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after the hit.

Local leaders in the Charlotte area and sports figures across the country were among those who tweeted their support.

Hamlin is in critical condition and at a local hospital, the NFL said.

The game against the Bengals was postponed Monday night.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement thanking everyone for their support. You can see that, along with other social media tributes below:

(WATCH BELOW: Inspired by his own journey, NFL safety starts nonprofit for mental health awareness)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HS9wp_0k1S2sKs00

©2023 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
