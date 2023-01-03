Four observations: Pacers outlast Raptors 122-114 for fourth straight win

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers outlasted the Raptors 122-114, claiming their fourth straight win and sixth victory in their last seven games.

They improved to 21-17 and sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and will take on fifth-place Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Raptors fell to 16-21.

Here are four observations:

Buddy Hield hit huge shots to close it

After a torrid December, veteran wing Buddy Hield was quiet by his standards for much of the first game of the New Year. He scored seven first-half points and had 10 through three quarters. It's not that he was off. The Raptors simply knew he was coming and made sure he didn't have much clear space to work. Former IU star O.G. Anunoby was particularly effective in blowing up actions designed to get Hield open looks.

But when the Pacers needed big shots late in the game they went to Hield, and he answered. The Pacers were up by five with 2 minutes to go when Hield hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put them up 11 with 1:23 to go. That was enough for them to hang on the rest of the way.

Hield finished with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. It was Hield's 16th straight game with at least two 3-pointers and his 15th double-figure scoring performance in his last 16 games.

"Those two threes were the result of aggressive paint attacks in crunch time, which is what you saw in the Clipper game and what we needed again tonight," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "Those two threes were huge. We did generate some other pretty good shots that didn't go down and they're coming at you like a gale wind. You have to just gotta hang in and keep making it difficult and keep running it back at 'em. That's what we did."

The Pacers bullied the Raptors inside and on the glass

The last time the Raptors played the Pacers, Toronto was without Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam and had to start 6-9 Scottie Barnes at point guard. The Raptors pounded the ball inside, tried to slow things down, scored 52 points in the paint and made just 7 of 35 3-pointers in a 118-104 win for Indiana.

With VanVleet and Siakam back, the Raptors had more skill and shooting on the floor and tried to make the most of it. In the first half, they hit on 10 of 21 3-pointers. However, they were just 9 of 21 inside the arc and scored just 14 points in the paint. The Pacers were the worse outside shooting team, but they were dominant in the paint with 40 first-half points in the paint while allowing the Raptors just 14.

In the second half they weren't quite as dominant but still finished with 62 points in the paint to Toronto's 42. Some of those came on postfeeds, but a lot came because of dribble penetration.

"They're a switching team," point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "They do a lot of different things, point-switching, where they can get confused with our constant movement. It's just us playing so fast, that kinda just brings trouble for them defensively if we're just playing fast, playing at our pace. I think it's just what our concepts look like and guys doing a great job.

The Pacers also won the rebounding battle 50-36 with 15 offensive rebounds to the Raptors' 12. They matched Toronto with 18 second-chance points.

The Pacers got double doubles from both of their big men. Myles Turner followed his 34-point performance against the Clippers on Saturday with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Smith came off the bench and scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

All of that led to the Pacers getting just a few more scoring opportunities, which they needed. The Raptors cooled off in the second half from outside but still finished with 14 3-pointers to the Pacers' 10. However, the Pacers finished with 45 field goals on 93 attempts while the Raptors were 41 of 91. Indiana was also 22 of 26 at the line while Toronto was 18 of 23. Just a few more scoring chances made a difference.

"When you play Toronto, it's a possession game," Carlisle said. "I watched them force 27 turnovers against Phoenix three nights ago. You gotta value the ball from a ball security standpoint and you gotta rebound it. One of the things they do better than anybody is put the ball on the rim and go after it. Winning the rebounding battle was really key. They just keep coming. They keep coming. They keep coming. They have athletes. They all have 50-inch arms, it seems like. It's crazy out there. You have to outlast them, and that's what we did."

Bennedict Mathurin got buckets at all three levels

With the first unit having its struggles in every quarter, rookie Bennedict Mathurin got enough buckets coming off the bench to keep the Pacers in the game. He scored in double figures for the fifth straight game and cracked the 20-point mark for the second time in three games with 21 points on 6 of 9 shooting. He was 2 of 2 from beyond the arc, 4 of 7 from inside it, again combining hard drives to the bucket with smooth pull-ups and on-target 3-pointers. He also drew plenty of contact around the rim and finished 7 of 10 at the free throw line.

Mathurin scored just three points on 1 of 2 shooting in 11:35 in the fourth quarter, but by that point he was commanding enough attention to make life easier on the starters he closed out the game with.

"He did a really good job," Haliburton said. "He was big for us in the third and in the fourth. But I think down the stretch, people having to respect him more, staying close to him, that opened up my gaps for driving angles, getting guys involved and things like that. He just did a great job tonight getting to the free throw line. When things were getting kind of crazy, he was getting to the free throw line stopping the game and letting us breathe and things like that. That's just what he does. He's a scorer."

T.J. McConnell helped ignite the second unit

The Pacers stumbled out of the gate and were down 19-8 when they made their first substitution, bringing in backup point guard T.J. McConnell for Andrew Nembhard with 6:38 to go in the first quarter. The Pacers' second unit steadied the ship and got Indiana back within four by the end of the quarter and still had them within two possessions when they checked out midway through the second. McConnell himself was a big reason why.

The Raptors put the players defending McConnell, particularly guard Malachi Flynn, on islands without much help behind them, and McConnell made them pay for that by slicing to the basket and finishing. He scored nine points in the first half on 3 of 5 shooting with three buckets in the paint. One of those was an and-1, and he was fouled again shooting near the rim and nailed both of those free throws, finishing the half 3 of 3 at the line. He also had a pair of rebounds and two assists against zero turnovers in the first half and he helped set up Mathurin for 12 first-half points.

"Toronto switches a lot and they pressure really high up the floor," McConnell said. "So that gave us a lot of driving lanes and when they collapsed we kicked it out and made the extra pass. They closed out like they always do. They just play incredibly hard on defense. The driving lanes were there. They blocked a few of our shots, but we kind of collected ourselves and drove with poise."

He handed the offense back over to Tyrese Haliburton with 7:04 to go in the half with the Pacers down 47-42, having outscored the Raptors 34-28 while he was out there. The first unit performed much better than it did before it checked out the first time, outscoring the Raptors 24-15 in the final seven minutes and took a 66-57 lead into the break.

McConnell added six points in the second half to finish with 15 for the game on 4 of 6 shooting. With Mathurin contributing his 21 and Smith his 11, the Pacers finished with 54 bench points to the Raptors' seven. On a night when none of the Pacers' starters finished with a plus-minus better than zero, every member of the Pacers' second-unit finished +9 or better with Mathurin at +21 to lead the team.

"Their starters are a tough matchup, I think, for anybody in this league," Carlisle said. "They were a tough matchup for us at the beginning of the two halves. Our second unit came in and gave us what we needed. Force, energy, attacking, unselfish play. They were the difference in the game as a whole."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Four observations: Pacers outlast Raptors 122-114 for fourth straight win