Boil water notice issued in portion of Corning
CORNING, Calif. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Corning due to a recent loss in pressure within the system, the City of Corning Recreation Department said. The loss in pressure happened on Wednesday and has caused officials to advise people living in an isolated area...
Northern Chico watches for possible flooding
CHICO, Calif. - Storms like the one currently rolling in have flooded roads and houses in neighborhoods in Rock Creek and across Highway 99. Action News Now spoke with people living along Rock Creek; many say they're used to dealing with the risk of flooding around this time of year, but some are not worried.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition
The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city. Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition. The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city.
First responders encourage flooded road safety
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Several Roads in Butte County are closed due to flooding, and there could be more with this week's weather. First Responders are encouraging drivers to be safe on the road this week, for the increase in the rain can leave more roads flooded. Captain Daniel Hart of...
Butte Strong Fund to focus on 2 categories in its final year
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The North Valley Community Foundation’s (NVCF) Butte Strong Fund will focus its final year of grants on housing and health and wellness. The NVCF says there will be four cycles with defined application periods for large grants in 2023. In the first quarter, the housing...
Thousands of customers affected by PG&E power outages during winter storm
BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. - 573 customers are without power according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E says the outage began just before 6 p.m. and was caused by the weather. They added there is no estimated time of restoration. SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - 1,080 customers are without power according to the...
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico
Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of medical supplies and other items, including an x-ray machine that was donated by a chiropractor in Chico. 3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico. Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of...
Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm
Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting wrapped up in PG&E gas lines. Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm. Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting...
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gridley. It happened off of Magnolia St. between Kentucky St. and Ohio St. Ramsey tells Action News Now it happened down an alleyway surrounded by homes. “At first, I was thinking...
