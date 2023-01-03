ATHENS, Ga (AP) — No. 22 Auburn’s first SEC road game provided a somber reality check for coach Bruce Pearl, who said it’s time to get back to work on his backcourt. Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night. Roberts and backcourt partner Kario Oquendo, who had 17 points, consistently drove past Auburn guards. Pearl said the Bulldogs’ 36-28 advantage in points in the paint was the result of the guards driving to the basket. “Layups,” Pearl said. “Just driving past us. It wasn’t the post-up game. ... We’ve got to figure out a way to not let people get downhill as easily.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO