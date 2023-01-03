Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College Football's Caleb Ramseur signs with Division I Morehead State
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte College Running Back Caleb Ramseur committed to play at Division I Morehead State. Ramseur signed his letter of intent in front of his family and coaches. His family wore matching Morehead State t-shirts. Ramseur was an all-region player at Butte College, rushing for 1,148 yards and...
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern Chico watches for possible flooding
People in and near Rock Creek in northern Chico are looking out for possible flooding issues as this week's weather rolls in. People in and near Rock Creek in northern Chico are looking out for possible flooding issues as this week's weather rolls in.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition
The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city. Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition. The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte Strong Fund to focus on 2 categories in its final year
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The North Valley Community Foundation’s (NVCF) Butte Strong Fund will focus its final year of grants on housing and health and wellness. The NVCF says there will be four cycles with defined application periods for large grants in 2023. In the first quarter, the housing...
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
actionnewsnow.com
Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm
Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting wrapped up in PG&E gas lines. Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm. Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting...
actionnewsnow.com
First responders encourage flooded road safety
Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Flooded Roads have Butte County first responders ready for water rescues and encourage drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
krcrtv.com
Butte County's first baby of 2023 born to Philadelphia couple
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — One couple traveling all the way from Philadelphia has given birth to Butte County's very first baby. Serena Evelyn Lopez was born in the Enloe Medical Center at 9:22 AM on January 1st, making her the first baby born in Butte County in 2023. Her...
Winter storms turn Morro Bay harbor into ‘a frothing mess.’ What was it like 40 years ago?
One Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer spotted “the biggest waves I’ve ever seen” in 1981.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
actionnewsnow.com
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
Huge winter storm expected to slam into SLO County. Here’s what you need to know
Some areas could see an inch of rain fall per hour.
actionnewsnow.com
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
actionnewsnow.com
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
