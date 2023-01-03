ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Tyler Ryan tracking the storms- Midlands clearing up this afternoon

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan and Chief Meteorologist John Farley are tracking the storms. This latest update, at Noon, has the forecast for this afternoon clearing as the clouds start to move out. Tyler says the majority of the severe weather for the Midlands is over now but a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 2pm ET.
Rock legends The Eagles coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– “You can check out any time you like…but you can never leave.”. Rock legends The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Colonial Life Arena March 30th. CLA Officials say the band will perform their classic 1976 album Hotel California from start to...
Local Living: Grinding of the Greens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Local Living, if you are looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ now...
State senator ticketed for public intoxication

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–A state lawmaker was cited for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. According to a statement released by State Sen. Tom Davis, he was sitting in his car for over an hour after he realized he drank too much and should not be driving. He says...
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
Midlands woman shares importance of donating blood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — As part of National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross is encouraging South Carolinians to roll up their sleeves for a good cause. Blood donations have saved many lives in the Palmetto State, including here in the Midlands. “January of last year, we saw...
Man wanted for a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Sumter turns himself in

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police say a man wanted for a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting turned himself in on Tuesday. Amani Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, faces a murder charge after Channing Goodman, 46, was fatally shot. According to investigators, Goodman was trying to...
Body found in clothing donation bin identified

Kershaw Co, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Coroner, David West has released the identify of a body found over the weekend in a bin for clothing donations. According to Coroner David West, the body has been identified as that of 47 year old Lesley Lemoine from Lugoff. Officials...
Cause determined in S. Lake Drive house fire

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Lake Drive. one person was left displaced and the Red Cross is helping them. fire officials say a space heater caused the fire. If you’re...
RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.
Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
Deputies investigate death after body found in donation bin

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — An investigation continues in Kershaw County after a body was found in a donation bin. According to deputies, this is a picture of where investigators say the body was found Saturday in a bin along highway 1 in Lugoff. Investigators say they believe it...
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS: How to keep your fitness goals for 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to a global consumer survey, living a healthier life is the top resolution for 2023. However, statistics report that only around 9 percent of people keep their resolutions for the entire year. “People come in a week after usually when the New Year’s crowd...
CPD arrests suspect accused of deadly shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 49 year old Duyon Wilson in connection with a deadly shooting CPD says he is suspected of being involved in. According to authorities, the shooting took place in December at the Latimor Manor Apartments in the 100 block on...
Police search for woman accused of cashing stolen check

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police say they are searching for a woman accused of cashing a stolen check. police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed a three thousand dollar check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve. Police say she provided...
Midlands residents give the gift of life at New Year’s Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last January, the American Red Cross reported a nationwide blood shortage. This year, to help make sure the blood supply for hospitals is sufficient, we at ABC Columbia and the American Red Cross teamed up for a New Year’s Blood Drive. “There’s always a...
