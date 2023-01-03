ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

By Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHIRe_0k1S23qQ00

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals updates: Game postponed after Damar Hamlin injury

The two hottest teams in the AFC. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Monday Night Football should be fun. The Buffalo Bills can maintain control of the top seed in the conference, which comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. It's the first showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly receives CPR after collapsing

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Due to the severity of the situation, the game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed. An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell...
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
Ashe Post & Times

QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
MINNESOTA STATE
KWTX

Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
KILLEEN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
