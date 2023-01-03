ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

NBC News

Two children and two adults survive after Tesla plunges 250 feet off California cliff

Two adults and two children, 4 and 9, were rescued from a Tesla that plunged 250 feet off a cliff Monday morning in San Mateo County, California, officials said. The car was traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway when it went over the cliff at Devil’s Slide, south of the Tom Lantos tunnel, and landed near the water’s edge, the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
93.1 WZAK

Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California

A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole.  The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information

Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.Evacuation map: Search your addressCheck storm/emergency information, maps in your countyAlameda CountyContra Costa County  Marin CountyMonterey CountyNapa CountySanta Cruz CountySan Francisco CountySan Mateo CountySanta Clara CountySonoma CountySolano CountyKPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
