Buffalo, NY

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly receives CPR after collapsing

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVmXg_0k1S1X1w00

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Due to the severity of the situation, the game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
News-Herald

What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse

On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Uncle says Damar Hamlin has lung damage, doctors see 'progress'

Signs of progress were made overnight in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, doctors informed his family, according to family friend Jordon Rooney. Rooney told ESPN and NFL Network that "promising readings" were shown in monitoring Hamlin overnight and early Wednesday. He declined to share additional details. "They're trying to get his lungs back to full strength," said Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, outside of University of Cincinnati Medical...
News-Herald

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
dcnewsnow.com

Cardiologist stresses importance of CPR, AEDs use after NFL player collapses

24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiologist stresses importance of CPR, AEDs use …. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. How to mentally cope...
MARYLAND STATE
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
