The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Potential Trade Pieces for Lafreniere
On Monday, Rick Dhaliwal reported the Vancouver Canucks are interested in New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. Dhaliwal adds the organization knows the forward inside out, as his old agent, Emilie Castonguay, is the current assistant general manager for the club. Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made the forward a...
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
FOX Sports
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Lightning Face Off at United Center
Patrick Kane has recorded 31 points (10G, 21A) in 29 career games against Tampa Bay, the most of any player in team history. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks prepare to play against the Lightning for the first meeting...
Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning
Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a
NHL
Lightning at Wild
LIGHTNING (24-11-1) at WILD (21-13-2) 9:30 ET; TNT, TVAS, SN NOW. Vladislav Namestnikov -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Corey Perry. Injured: Rudolfs Balcers (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Matt Boldy -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane exits game vs. Lightning
Kane played on the top line along with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou throughout the first and second periods. He registered 12:57 of ice time and two shots on goal. Kane briefly left the Jan. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks after taking a hit to the right leg by Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Should Try Necas at Center When Pacioretty Is Back
The calendar has turned to 2023, but it seems more of the same is on the way for the scorching-hot Carolina Hurricanes. After a come-from-behind, 5-4 shootout win against the second-place New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Day, the team finds itself with a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan Division. More good news is on the way, too, with veteran free agent addition Max Pacioretty edging closer and closer to his debut following offseason surgery from a torn Achilles. As good as the Hurricanes have been recently, there may be an even higher gear yet to come in adding one of the purest snipers in the league to a top-six that’s already producing at a high level.
Yardbarker
Tage Thompson's OT goal finishes hat trick, lifts Sabres past Caps
Tage Thompson completed a hat trick in overtime to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-4 win against the host Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Thompson, who also had an assist, fired the puck into the top corner on the short side from the bottom of the left circle at 3:00 of the extra frame.
