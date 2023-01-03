ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin collapses on field after making tackle

By Michael Guise
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fr4HP_0k1S0Qt400

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground.

A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game said on Twitter. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football broadcast reported. He was eventually placed on a stretcher and given oxygen as he was taken off in an ambulance to a local hospital, CBS Sports reported.

Players were seen crying as Hamlin was on the field for more than 10 minutes. The game has been temporarily suspended.

Former Steeler Ryan Shazier said on Twitter that he is praying for Hamlin. Shazier retired in 2020 after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.

On Twitter, the Steelers and Pitt football and Central Catholic football said they are praying for Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin was the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the year when he played at Central Catholic. He was s elected No. 212 by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

