Hawaii State

KHON2

Local Musician Kala’e Parish Debuts Newest Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and Songwriter Kala’e Parish just released his newest single “These Islands,” available to stream now on all digital platforms. Since 2020, local singer and songwriter Kala’e Parish is back on all digital platforms with his latest song representing the Hawaiian islands.
intheknow.com

Woman captures ‘most awkward’ New Year’s Eve proposal in viral TikTok: ‘Everyone was so shocked’

The perfect proposal is all about perfect timing, but it looks like this viral New Year’s Eve proposal came at the wrong time. TikToker @caesthetically couldn’t believe the awkward scene at a New Year’s Eve party in Hawaii. She thought she was witnessing a live proposal fail in the making — but the real outcome wasn’t any less shocking.
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
Corrie Writing

Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts

Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023

Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 373,514. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Tiffany T.

How to Enjoy Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Disney’s Aulani resort is a beautiful hotel located on the South side of Oahu. It is definitely out of the way and located on the road to Waianae. Aulani is an upscale Disney resort, it’s not a Disney theme park. There are thoughtful tributes to the Hawaiian culture with some Disney magic sprinkled in. We found the Aulani to be clean with a highly trained and approachable Disney staff. Here are some tips for enjoying Disney’s Aulani resort!
bigislandnow.com

State of Hawai’i has a new poet laureate, succeeding Kealoha

Brandy Nālani McDougall has been selected as the second Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate, succeeding Kealoha, who served from 2012-2022. McDougall’s selection was part of the new collaborative initiative between the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
