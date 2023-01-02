Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
6-year-old battling cancer travels to Hawaii to fulfill one wish: To plant 100 trees
HNN News Brief (Jan. 4, 2023) The deadline for the military's investigation into the Red Hill spill has been extended. With many hitting the gym to start 2023, here's some tips to keep your New Year's resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. If you're looking to get fit in 2023,...
KHON2
Local Musician Kala’e Parish Debuts Newest Single
Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and Songwriter Kala’e Parish just released his newest single “These Islands,” available to stream now on all digital platforms. Since 2020, local singer and songwriter Kala’e Parish is back on all digital platforms with his latest song representing the Hawaiian islands.
intheknow.com
Woman captures ‘most awkward’ New Year’s Eve proposal in viral TikTok: ‘Everyone was so shocked’
The perfect proposal is all about perfect timing, but it looks like this viral New Year’s Eve proposal came at the wrong time. TikToker @caesthetically couldn’t believe the awkward scene at a New Year’s Eve party in Hawaii. She thought she was witnessing a live proposal fail in the making — but the real outcome wasn’t any less shocking.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
informnny.com
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
KITV.com
Pilot identified in December Life Flight plane crash off Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Life Flight has identified the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance crash off of Maui in mid-December. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec.15.
Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts
Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 373,514. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Tens Of Thousands In Hawaii May Be Working Less Because They Have ‘Long Covid’
The mysterious condition known as long Covid may be in large part to blame for the labor shortage that has slowed Hawaii’s progress in recovering economically from the pandemic, state lawmakers were told Wednesday. Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said UHERO will...
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
How to Enjoy Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii
Disney’s Aulani resort is a beautiful hotel located on the South side of Oahu. It is definitely out of the way and located on the road to Waianae. Aulani is an upscale Disney resort, it’s not a Disney theme park. There are thoughtful tributes to the Hawaiian culture with some Disney magic sprinkled in. We found the Aulani to be clean with a highly trained and approachable Disney staff. Here are some tips for enjoying Disney’s Aulani resort!
'The whole school loved him': 22-year-old Hawaii football player dies in construction accident
Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii. His high school football coach remembers him as a "gentle giant" and said, “everybody loved Sione, the whole school loved him, the administration, the faculty.” KHNL's Kyle Chinen reports.Jan. 1, 2023.
bigislandnow.com
State of Hawai’i has a new poet laureate, succeeding Kealoha
Brandy Nālani McDougall has been selected as the second Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate, succeeding Kealoha, who served from 2012-2022. McDougall’s selection was part of the new collaborative initiative between the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
Comments / 5