Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah
Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Action sports legend Ken Block, 55, dies in snowmobile accident
The pro rally driver and former action sports marketing executive died in a snowmobile accident Monday. He was 55.
game-news24.com
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death
Ken Block was promoting a new YouTube video featuring his teenage daughter just hours before he was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident.
Ken Block, Rally Driver and Action Sports Great, Dead at 55
Block wore many hats during his career, including marketing executive, rally driver and YouTube star.
'I lost my best friend': Ken Block's racing star daughter Lia makes emotional tribute to her dad
Lia Block, 16, wrote in an emotional tribute to her father Ken Block (pictured together) on Instagram: 'I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend' and 'the only person I ever looked up to'.
Forza Horizon 5 is being flooded with tributes to Ken Block
Forza Horizon 5 players are paying tribute to rally legend and YouTube star Ken Block who, in recent days, sadly passed away at the age of 55. Block was pronounced dead by local authorities near his ranch in the Mill Hollow area of Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah, following a snowmobile accident. The vehicle was said to have overturned on a steep slope.
fordmuscle.com
ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
Ken Block, DC Shoes cofounder and ‘Gymkhana’ star, dies in snowmobile accident, age 55
The DC Shoes cofounder pivoted to become a successful rally driver after selling his company to Quiksilver in 2004.
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs fighter Jimmy “The Brick” Flick heading to Las Vegas for UFC fight
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country fighter will soon be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, to fight in a mixed martial arts event. “My goal is be the UFC flyweight champ,” said Jimmy Flick. Jimmy “The Brick” Flick is from Sand Springs and he’s coming out of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Toby Price and Daniel Sanders remain in top five after Dakar Rally Stage 2
Australian riders Toby Price and Daniel Sanders have maintained their strong positions in the 2023 Dakar Rally overall standings following Stage 2. Two-time winner Price finished fifth whilst Sanders came ninth in a stage that saw competitors race for 430 kilometres from the Sea Camp to Al Ula. The result...
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash
Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 4: Late failure costs Mason Klein; Skyler Howes stays on podium
It was another up-and-down day for American riders who weathered more adversity in Stage 4 of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Mason Klein was cruising toward a stage victory in the bikes category when his fuel pump intake failed 20 kilometers from the finish of the 574-kilometer loop stage around Ha’il in Saudi Arabia.
racer.com
Shwartzman tops four-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Team Penske conducted the first private NTT IndyCar Series test of the year on Wednesday and once it was over, Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Robert Shwartzman led the group in the No. 11 CGR Honda with an unofficial best lap of 52.539s on Sebring International Raceway’s short course.
Comments / 0