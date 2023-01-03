Read full article on original website
BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Status For Heat-Lakers Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Out vs. Heat Because of Non-COVID-19 Illness
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James will miss his team's home game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. In addition, Lonnie Walker IV will sit with left knee soreness. James has posted 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in his...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game
A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Stunned As Lakers Win Without LeBron James: "Effort Can Take You A Long Way!"
The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a massive blow prior to the game with the new of LeBron James sitting out of their game against the Miami Heat due to an illness. Regardless, the Lakers put on one hell of a fight in this matchup in a battle that went down to the wire.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
Bleacher Report
Ranking NBA Stars With the Worst Supporting Casts
Stars rule the NBA. That's nothing new. What's changed, perhaps, in the past decade-plus is how the constellation of net-shredding stars is formed. This is, after all, the Association's era of player empowerment, and several elites have taken it upon themselves to join forces to make a run at the crown.
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes His Game Is 'Boring' After Career-High 55 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 55 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Speaking to reporters afterward, the two-time NBA MVP said he wants to reach a point in his career when his "game is boring" and people aren't talking about how he played.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Paolo Banchero Leading, But Race Is Tightening
Paolo Banchero holds the same spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings that he did during this summer's draft: No. 1. He is the most productive player in this class and the one most easily projected into future stardom. Saying that, though, his efficiency did wane during the...
Bleacher Report
Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023
With conference play underway, we're bound to see a handful of under-the-radar NBA prospects start to creep their way up draft boards. These prospects have already caught scouts' attention, but a strong January and February should solidify interest for this upcoming June. We're looking at a mix of breakout returners...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return for Pelicans vs. 76ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was forced to leave Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right hamstring strain. He had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes on the floor. Any injury to Williamson is usually cause for alarm among Pelicans fans considering...
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Highlight Reel Slam in Charlotte
He's still doing it in Year 20.
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
For the first two months of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics enjoyed a charmed existence atop the entire basketball world. The last month, though, has proved to be anything but charmed. Tuesday night's 150-117 shellacking at the hands of the rebuilding (and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less) Oklahoma City Thunder dropped...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Projections at the New Year
Conference play is picking up, and that means NBA teams are spreading their scouts out across the nation. This is a time when prospects validate their hot starts and when breakout names start to emerge. Our first 2023 mock draft has a new lottery pick and names added to the...
