Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Out vs. Heat Because of Non-COVID-19 Illness

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James will miss his team's home game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. In addition, Lonnie Walker IV will sit with left knee soreness. James has posted 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game

A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Ranking NBA Stars With the Worst Supporting Casts

Stars rule the NBA. That's nothing new. What's changed, perhaps, in the past decade-plus is how the constellation of net-shredding stars is formed. This is, after all, the Association's era of player empowerment, and several elites have taken it upon themselves to join forces to make a run at the crown.
Bleacher Report

Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023

With conference play underway, we're bound to see a handful of under-the-radar NBA prospects start to creep their way up draft boards. These prospects have already caught scouts' attention, but a strong January and February should solidify interest for this upcoming June. We're looking at a mix of breakout returners...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Celtics Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

For the first two months of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics enjoyed a charmed existence atop the entire basketball world. The last month, though, has proved to be anything but charmed. Tuesday night's 150-117 shellacking at the hands of the rebuilding (and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less) Oklahoma City Thunder dropped...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Projections at the New Year

Conference play is picking up, and that means NBA teams are spreading their scouts out across the nation. This is a time when prospects validate their hot starts and when breakout names start to emerge. Our first 2023 mock draft has a new lottery pick and names added to the...
ALABAMA STATE

