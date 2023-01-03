Effective: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Pike; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Monroe and Woodruff. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the watch area. 2-3 inches of rain is expected along with locally higher amounts, which could lead to flash flooding.

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO