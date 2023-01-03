SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead. According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the area of Holiday Drive around 5:51 p.m. following complaints of an individual in possession of a handgun who was threatening to do harm to himself and others. The report states that officers located the individual a short time later in the Royal Inn parking lot in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO