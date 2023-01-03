Read full article on original website
Related
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
Grand Saline man charged with online solicitation of minor
GRAND SALINE, Texas — A Grand Saline man accused of online solicitation of a minor was arrested on Tuesday. Marty McCormick was taken into custody following an investigation by the Grand Saline Police Department and help from Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division agents. Police said McCormick...
Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around […]
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Body Arrests There are 131 inmates in jail with 116 males and 15 females. Since...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — A man accused of threatening to harm himself and others with a handgun is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs Monday evening. According to Sulphur Springs police, officers and Hopkins County deputies responded to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs regarding a person who had a handgun and was wanting to harm himself and others just before 6 p.m.
Man Shot Jan. 2 During Foot Pursuit Confirmed Dead
Deceased Allegedly Threatened Others On Holiday Drive, Pointed Gun At Officers. The man who was shot during a foot pursuit with local authorities Jan. 2 died as a result of his injuries, officials confirmed Tuesday morning. Texas Rangers are investigating, and the name of the deceased is not at this time being released by authorities. The police officer who fired his weapon is on administrative while Texas Rangers investigate.
Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van
TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Charles Don Williams Tuesday for Violation of the Probation he was on for Felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. They did not disclose the bond amount or other information. Deputies arrested Dedrick Terrell Godbolt in Hopkins County for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of...
KLTV
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
KLTV
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
KLTV
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead. According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the area of Holiday Drive around 5:51 p.m. following complaints of an individual in possession of a handgun who was threatening to do harm to himself and others. The report states that officers located the individual a short time later in the Royal Inn parking lot in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street.
One dead after shots fired last night on Broadway
A suspect is allegedly dead after shots fired last night at Broadway and Interstate-30. On Monday, January 2, Sulphur Springs Police and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:51 p.m. to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs in reference to an individual that had a handgun and was threatening to do harm to himself and others.
KLTV
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown. The transport van was...
Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from law enforcement vehicle, breaking into 2 houses, officials say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An inmate who escaped custody while being transported to a different location was arrested on Tuesday after breaking into two houses, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m. He was inside a […]
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street
South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
WATCH: Hilarious Viral Video of Texas Inmate Escaping Custody
This isn’t a good look for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The video of an inmate escaping from the Sheriff’s Office’s transport van has been making the rounds on the internet. The inmate managed to kick one of the van’s passenger side windows out in order to make his escape.
easttexasradio.com
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 4