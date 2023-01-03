ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Young girl lifts spirits with card for Evansville firefighters

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department has been busy the past several days as a massive warehouse fire that started at the end of the year has continued to burn into 2023.

Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward

In light of the fire, a young girl used her art skills to bring smiles to the firefighters on duty. Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357 shared a photo of the card she made for the first-responders on scene.

(Courtesy: Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357)

“After the recent warehouse fire, a young lady named Kendall dropped this card off to crews on duty,” the group says on social media. “Even during the hardest days, kind words like this make it all worth it!”

IAAF Local 357 also thanks the girl, the firefighters and everyone else who has provided support lately.

Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes

“On behalf of the men and women of the Evansville Fire Department , Thank you Kendall, and everyone else in the community for your words of encouragement and support over the last 48 hours!” they add.

Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357 represents the interests of the men and women of the Evansville Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

